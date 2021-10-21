These Plush Slippers Are Such a Great Holiday Gift — 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you don’t know what to buy for someone, slippers serve as the ultimate holiday gift. They’re also the cherry on top of a thoughtful bundle for a special person in your life! It may seem relatively predictable, but that doesn’t have to be the case. Depending on the type of slipper you purchase, it can be a significantly more meaningful experience.

Well, if you’re in the market for the ultimate gift to give someone who loves comfort both inside and outside of the home, we’ve got you covered! This pair from Teva is incredibly luxurious, and you can pick them up for 50% off ahead of the holiday season — it’s truly a can’t-miss deal!

Get the Teva Ember Suede Convertible Slip-On Sneaker (originally $100) on sale with free shipping for just $50, available at Nordstrom!

These slippers are made from a leather suede material on the outside and are lined with cozy wool, which is absolutely ideal for the brisk winter. They’re a slip-on shoe that fully covers the foot, and are also easy to throw on thanks to the stretchy ribbed material and the pull tab at the top of the shoe!

But the best part of these slippers just may be their durable sole. Many standard house slippers have a flat sole, but these offer slightly more arch support. The heel in the back measures about an inch high, and there’s treading on the bottom so that you’re not slipping and sliding whenever you’re rocking these bad boys.

If you know someone in your life who practically lives in their slippers, these will surely make an excellent addition to their rotation! The sturdy sole allows them to be worn outside, so if someone wants to complete a quick errand (like popping out for a latte or heading to the mailbox), they will be more than sufficient.

While you might not be able to wear these shoes everywhere, they are certainly more versatile than other options we’ve come across. Shoppers that have already tried these slippers claim that they’re incredibly impressed with the fit and feel, and couldn’t be happier with their purchase. This is your chance to snag these slippers and make someone’s holiday season a whole lot comfier and cozier. What are you waiting for?

