The Best Last-Minute Thanksgiving Decorations That Ship Fast on Amazon

Hosting Thanksgiving this year? While it’s a highlight of the holidays for many families, it’s an incredibly stressful event — especially if you have a large party coming your way. And don’t get Us started on having to cook a feast! During your planning, you may have neglected to think about how to decorate the house. That’s completely fair — and exactly why we’re here to help!

In fact, we found a variety of amazing pieces on Amazon that will reportedly ship fast and be delivered to you within a matter of days. Keep reading to check out our picks!

These Ultra-Cute Stuffed Animals

This adorable turkey couple may make the cutest centerpiece of all time — but they can also be displayed anywhere else in the house. The kids will love it!

Get the Ogrmar 2 Pack Stuffed Turkey Couple Doll for $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Foliage Garland

Not only does this garland exude autumnal vibes, it will look incredible in any family photographs!

Get the DearHouse 2 Pack Fall Garland Maple Leaf for $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Decorative Gourds

These gourds are a fantastic centerpiece idea if you want something seasonal and creative!

Get the DomeStar Artificial Pumpkins and Gourds for $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Light-Up Garland

Light up this garland to create some cozy ambience ahead of the big meal!

Get the Luditek Thanksgiving Decorations Lighted Fall Garland for $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Tea Light Candle Holders

This set features a variety of artistic turkeys for just a touch of festive flair. Sophisticated!

Get the Kurala 6 Pack Metal Turkey Tea Light Candle Holders for $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Throw Pillow Covers

You can slip these covers over the pillows you already own to truly nail the Thanksgiving theme!

Get the ZUYUSUT Fall Pillow Covers for $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Door Wreath

This wreath will set the tone for a warm and inviting atmosphere before anyone steps into your home!

Get the Cloris Art Artificial Fall Wreath for $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

