This No. 1 Bestselling Shacket Is a Fall Wardrobe Must-Have

Nailing fall fashion requires similar staples year after year. We’re talking classic leather booties, leather moto jackets and cozy, slouchy sweaters. But that said, we always welcome new trends with open arms (and closets) whenever they pop up!

But here’s the thing: Social media’s latest autumn obsession isn’t a fleeting fad. The concept of a “shacket” might be fairly new, but we can already tell it’s going to become as much of a closet essential as any other fall must-have! In fact, we just stumbled upon the perfect pick that’s already become a bestseller thanks to savvy shoppers on Amazon.

Get the UANEO Women’s Casual Plaid Wool Blend Button Down Shacket for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This shacket from UANEO is made from a durable wool-blend material that’s extra cozy and warm. The beauty of a shacket lies in its lightweight feel. Unlike heavier outerwear on the market, a shacket is ideal for both the summer-to-fall transitional period and the fall-to-winter months. Versatility is key, people!

We also adore that these particular shackets are available in different plaid patterns. They’re all totally in tune with the vibes of fall. This is basically a slightly thicker and warmer version of a classic flannel, which is an item we always reach for the second we feel a chill in the air (or spot a red holiday cup at Starbucks).

You can throw on this shacket over literally anything — from an outfit as basic as leggings and a T-shirt, to a fancier bodycon dress! It’s an effortless way to pare down a look if you’re going for a more casual vibe. We can already picture ourselves stepping out for a weekend brunch with friends while rocking this shacket, and soaking up the crisp fall sunshine! There’s nothing like spending time al fresco ahead of the snowy season, and the key to feeling comfortable while outside in the autumn air just may be this shacket!

