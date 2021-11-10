Nordstrom Just Schooled Us on How to Expertly Style a Sweater Vest

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trend alert! If you’re active on social media or peep street style snaps regularly, you’re surely aware that the sweater vest has been everywhere lately. Now that fall is underway, the obsession is reaching new heights. We adored wearing lightweight sweater vests in the summertime for a preppy aesthetic, but with cooler weather upon Us, we’re beyond ready to start getting creative and layer up!

There are plenty of ways to style a sweater vest, but if you need some inspiration, we just got some major pointers from Nordstrom. While they may not have complete outfit sets that shoppers can buy as a bundle, they did show Us how to take this sweater vest from Vero Moda and use pieces that we may already own to create a complete autumn ensemble!

Get the Vero Moda Melanie Cable Knit Sweater Vest with free shipping for $59, available at Nordstrom!

A classic way to style a beautiful sweater vest like this one from Vero Moda is by layering it over a turtleneck, and we absolutely love the vibe! In the example depicted, the stylist has used a more fitted turtleneck — but you can emulate the same energy with a chunky or thicker knit if you prefer. Luckily, this vest has oversized armholes that make it a breeze to layer with pretty much any garment under the sun — how easy is that?

Another way to wear this sweater vest for a more professional look is by throwing it over a collared button-down shirt. It’s currently only available in the cream hue, but we couldn’t have asked for a better color option. It makes the knit extremely versatile, and we can picture it complementing a variety of other shades.

Get the Vero Moda Melanie Cable Knit Sweater Vest with free shipping for $59, available at Nordstrom!

Of course, this sweater vest itself is a beautiful piece to begin with. It’s a chunkier knit that’s looser up top but still fitted at the hem, thanks to the ribbing detail on the lower half of the piece.

If you really want to think outside of the box, you can even wear this sweater vest over dresses. Why not turn a summery-style dress into a more fall-appropriate situation? There’s just so much you can do with a sweater vest like this, and it’s bound to be a welcome addition to anyone’s wardrobe!

See it: Get the Vero Moda Melanie Cable Knit Sweater Vest with free shipping for $59, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Shop more from Vero Moda here and check out all other women’s sweaters at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!