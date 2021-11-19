Meet Your Favorite New Tote That You Can Team With Any Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What makes a bag an accessory that you can wear anywhere? It needs to be the type of purse that can complement an elevated ensemble — but still look completely relevant alongside a look as casual as sweats and a hoodie. It also needs to be a bag that you can rely on — one that’s not too small, but not too big. Everything must be able to fit neatly inside and remain easily accessible!

It’s truly exciting when you come across a piece that hits all of these marks, which is exactly what happened when we spotted this tote from The Drop! It’s stunning and well-suited for your everyday needs — what more could you ask for?

Get The Drop Women’s Bella Small Tote Bag for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2021, but are subject to change.



This bag is made out of vegan leather, and it looks so much more expensive than it is. The quilting detail is gorgeous and gives the bag a high-fashion feel, reminiscent of pricey designer brands. This purse is slightly smaller than a typical tote, but larger than a crossbody — a.k.a. it’s the perfect size!

The interior of the bag is simple and sleek. There’s one large main compartment, of course, and there’s also a small zip compartment where you can store important items. The bag closes with a single magnetic snap clasp that can be easily opened whenever you need to grab something. If you’re on the go and in a hurry, this bag makes it a breeze to throw in all of your essentials and get out the door in a flash!

You can currently score this bag in two different colors — classic black and a dark red. We adore both shades — you can’t go wrong with either one. When you want to make a stylish statement but don’t know which bag to reach for, this tote is an excellent choice. Plus, it will make a great holiday gift for any lucky lady on your list!

