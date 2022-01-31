Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t have a precise checklist in mind when we’re evaluating what makes a sweater stand out from the pack, but we do have some general guidelines. For starters, we look for versatility, quality and overall design. But when it comes to the best knits around, it’s all about the dainty details.

When we spot a cardigan like this one from The Drop, we’re immediately intrigued — and upon further research, it became apparent that our closets are calling out for this beauty. We’re not alone: Shoppers can’t seem to get enough of this cardigan, with one even claiming they wear it “too much.” Read on for more!

Get The Drop Women’s Brigitte Chunky Button Front Cardigan for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater may be somewhat simple, but it packs a major cozy style punch! It has a looser, boxy fit and it’s knit in a classic style with ribbed detailing along the hem and cuffs. It offers an easygoing boho feel that’s enhanced by the fan-favorite shade it’s available in — Heather Mushroom! This brown hue is light and seriously soothing. It somehow combines cool tones with the warmer notes of brown to create a sophisticated color. Oh, and it’s one of the most versatile options on the fashion market!

Although we’re swooning over the taupe version, this sweater is also available in chic black and a creamy white shade. All three offer the same style and fit, with four buttons running down the front of the V-style opening — as well as the two little pockets on the sides of the waist.

If you can envision yourself wearing this sweater on lazy days and beyond, pick it up ASAP! After all, we’ve seen this sweater sell out before and don’t know when it will be restocked next. If you want to amplify your relaxed-but-elegant vibes more, why not pick up the matching knit tank and knit shorts to complete the look? Done!

