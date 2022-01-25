This Absolutely Essential Crew Neck Sweatshirt Is Just $11 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Quick! The UPS or Fedex delivery person is at the door and they need a signature for something you ordered. You weren’t expecting them today, so you’re not decent enough to open the door right away. What do you quickly throw on? Okay, now imagine it’s a different day and you’ve totally lost track of time, and now you only have three minutes until your friend arrives to pick you up to go shopping or get lunch. What are you putting on that will get you out the door and feeling confident in time?

It’s so important to have grab-and-go pieces like this in your wardrobe for these moments. The best ones, however, are ones you’d wear even when you had a full day’s notice to put an outfit together. Ones that can work for movie nights in with pals, for taking Instagram photos in the fresh snow or for spending the day looking cute in a coffee shop. Oh, and the best ones only cost $11!

Get the Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

What a find this is! Basic crew necks are simply the ultimate wardrobe staples, and this is a top pick in every way — as you can see by the bewildering number of reviews. A crew neck sweatshirt is simple in many ways, but that means all of the details have to be exactly right. Many are a little too heavy and thick and need to be taken off as soon as we step inside, and they’re anything but flattering. They’re layers — not fashion statements. We prefer something with a little more versatility!

This Hanes sweatshirt changes things up with its slightly boxy fit and lightweight yet warm material. It’s relaxed and comfy but not overwhelming on your frame, so it actually looks mega-cute. It’s thin enough that you could totally tuck part of it or all of it into your bottoms too! While we’re on the fabric, we also need to point out that it’s a super-soft cotton blend. Part of it is made with EcoSmart polyester as well, which means it’s made from recycled plastic bottles. Sustainable fashion always earns extra points with Us!

This sweatshirt has a ribbed neckline, hem and cuffs, plus a V-notch detail at the neckline for even more adorable style. You can’t see it, but the neckline is also tagless in back for even more comfort!

This essential piece keeps getting better and better, as it also comes in a bunch of colors, from navy, to grey, to violet or pink. Check them all out — and add a bunch to your cart if you want! For the price, why not? There are endless outfit possibilities with a piece like this in your closet!

