This Cardigan Made All of Our Fuzzy Sweater Dreams Come True

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A sweater can be made out of many different types of materials. It all depends on the yarn that’s used, which can make all the difference in the feel of a sweater. You can choose your typical yarn that many companies rely on, or you can elevate the knit by reaching for something that’s more unique.

We wanted to get our hands on this cardigan from The Drop collection on Amazon because we could immediately tell just how special it is. The type of material it’s made from is extra plush and fuzzy, which makes for an amazing sweater!

Get The Drop Women’s Francine V-Neck Button Front Cozy Cardigan for prices starting at $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This simple cardigan has a classic V-neck cut with a couple of buttons that you can leave open or closed. It may look like a basic, but when you actually touch the fabric, you’ll realize just how noteworthy it is! This type of yarn is so soft, you won’t believe that something this cozy exists. It has a fuzzy feel that basically mimics the vibe of a blanket that’s wrapped around your body.

There are a variety of ways to style this sweater, and it all depends on what type of aesthetic you’re going for. You have to start by picking out which color speaks to you most — it comes in black, white, olive green, grey and a super pale lilac shade.

The Drop Women’s Francine V-Neck Button Front Cozy Cardigan

Get The Drop Women’s Francine V-Neck Button Front Cozy Cardigan for prices starting at $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

After that, you need to evaluate the sizing options. If you want a sweater that’s looser, you can go with your regular size or go up one, but we would actually recommend sizing down for a tighter fit! In fact, we want to wear this cardigan as a top on its own — which is a major trend that we’ve been loving lately. You can still do that with your standard size, but the more fitted look is definitely what we’re going for. It will layer well under jackets in winter, and standalone as a style smash in spring. Chic!

See it: Get The Drop Women’s Francine V-Neck Button Front Cozy Cardigan for prices starting at $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!