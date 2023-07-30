Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s get one thing straight: We’re all familiar with the classic, boho-style dress. It’s usually made from a thinner lightweight material, fits loosely on the body and has slight ruffle touches throughout. We own countless iterations of this type of frock, and it’s not that we don’t love the look, but we like to switch things up from time to time.

That’s precisely why we’re so thrilled to find this maxi dress from The Drop. Simply put, it takes everything we adore about the quintessential boho look and kicks it up a notch. If you’ve been yearning to break out of your daily summer dress uniform but don’t want to veer too far outside of your comfort zone, you’ve officially met your match!

Get The Drop Women’s April One-Shoulder Cutout Tiered Midi Dress for prices starting at $63 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

With this dress, you’re still getting an effortless, flowy vibe, but with some seriously modern upgrades. We’ll start with the cutouts at the waist, because they’re absolutely fantastic! They’re perfectly placed at the right spot on the mid-section to give you a slimmer silhouette, while still showing a dash of skin in the process. These cutouts aren’t overwhelming, so even if your sense of style is a bit more conservative, these slight side slits won’t make you feel uncomfortable.

Get The Drop Women’s April One-Shoulder Cutout Tiered Midi Dress for prices starting at $63 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

The one-shoulder sleeve is the final finishing feature which made Us instantly fall for this dress. It provides a slightly more unique edge that’s oh-so-suitable for late summer shindigs. Best of all, the wide variety of color options available is unbeatable. From classic black or white, to brighter shades like orange, yellow and ocean blue, there’s bound to be a pick to suit your taste! No surprise here: Shoppers are enamored, with one even dubbing it “an unexpected masterpiece.” This is an example of those Amazon purchases that no one will believe you actually scored on Amazon. Glamorous aesthetic at a totally reasonable price — what’s better than that?

See it: Get The Drop Women’s April One-Shoulder Cutout Tiered Midi Dress for prices starting at $63 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!