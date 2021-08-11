Shop Fast — This Exclusive Sapphire Blouse Is Almost Gone Forever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s Drop time, people! One of our favorite times for sure — but always fleeting. If you haven’t shopped any of Amazon’s The Drop exclusive collections before, here’s how the whole thing works. The Drop will collaborate with a fashion icon in the modern world with huge influence on social media, creating a very limited, made-to-order collection that’s available for 30 hours and 30 hours only. Most pieces even tend to sell out before the 30 hours are up!

This time, The Drop has collaborated with fashion YouTuber Karen Blanchard, also known as @karenbritchick. With only hours left to shop, it’s no surprise that most pieces are gone for good, but we were so excited to see this gem-toned blouse still available…for now!

Get The Drop Navy Satin High-Neck Blouse by @karenbritchick for just $50 at Amazon! Only available until 6 p.m. ET! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Blanchard called this a “dial up or down piece” on her Instagram, loving its versatility. The sleek shine of the silky, sapphire-navy fabric is undoubtedly fancy, but she proves that it’s a perfect pair with some light-wash jeans too, not just a dressy skirt. You’ll love wearing it casually too since it was designed to be loose, comfy, lightweight, soft and stretchy!

Diving into details, make sure to take note of the gathered fabric stemming from the chic mock neckline, as well as at the shoulders of the balloon sleeves and heading into the wrist cuffs, which have a pretty little column of buttons, by the way. In back you’ll also find a keyhole button closure!

As you can see, this top is long enough to tuck into high-rise bottoms, but Blanchard also shared that one of her favorite “style hacks” when it comes to this blouse is tucking it underneath itself and into the bottom of her bra for a cropped look. Even more versatility right there!

Whether you’re wearing this blouse with a blazer and slacks to work, with jeans and booties while out shopping or with a slip skirt and heels to a more formal event, you’re going to look fabulous. Just make sure to grab it before it’s gone for good!

