This Cotton Poplin Dress Is Street-Chic and Extremely Versatile

We’re sort of in the midst of a weird shopping moment right now. Do we totally switch to fall mode to prepare for the temperature drop? Do we stick with summery pieces since there are still plenty of hot days ahead? The answer is…well, both and neither. All of the above are okay to buy right now — promise — but what we really want to concentrate on are pieces that work for both. Bonus points if they work for many different types of occasions over the seasons too!

This dress from The Drop is an amazing example — and it’s still available to buy on Amazon. It’s ready to take on steamy summer days, breezy fall nights and beyond!

This dress was sent to me by Amazon, so I have a first-hand perspective on its fabulousness IRL. It’s made of 100% cotton poplin, so it’s lightweight, breathable and has a nice crisp softness to it. This means that even with the lining reaching most of the way down the dress, it never feels too heavy. You get plenty of fun volume going on with its airy fit — though you could totally belt it at the waist if you wanted a cinched-in look!

This dress is sleeveless with a dropped ruffle hem that can be either midi or maxi, depending on your height. I’m 5’1”, so it fit me more like a maxi piece — though it wasn’t too long to wear with flats. As for other details, you’ll find slit pockets at the sides (score!) and a single-button keyhole closure at the back of the neckline. Overall, it’s a sleek and simple design that will still turn heads!

This dress is currently available in two colors, Black and Earth, which is like a brownish, pinkish clay shade or a pale terracotta. They’re both super versatile, as Earth is very neutral while Black is…well, black. Hard to go wrong there.

You can 100% dress this piece down by wearing it with simple sneakers or maybe a pair of socks and loafers, adding any kind of lightweight jacket on top if the weather calls for it. A baseball cap would look cute too! If you want to dress it up, maybe for a bridal shower or a date night, grab a pair of high heels and let a long, sparkly necklace hang down the front. Just a few ideas to get you started!

