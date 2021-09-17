This Knit Sweater Tank Is Probably 1 of the Softest Tops You Can Own

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we transition into fall, we’re going to start wearing thicker knits, but the weather isn’t going to drastically change just yet! We’re not trading in our lightweight tops for sweaters right at the start of the season. What we need are tops that are easy to layer with and feel cozy at the same time.

Sweater tanks have definitely been on our radar while building our wardrobes for fall, and one of our favorites that we’ve found is this one from The Drop! It’s seriously one of the softest knits ever and we’re completely obsessed.

Get The Drop Women’s Gina Fitted Sleeveless High Neck Cut-In Sweater Tank for prices starting at $22, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Here’s the lowdown: This tank is made from a thicker knit that’s perfect for the start of fall, and we can’t stress enough how amazing it feels to wear. Shoppers are swooning over the material just as much as we are! They love how comfortable they are when they wear this simple tank, and even though its design is basic, the top does have an elevated look that’s prime for styling.

The high cut of the neckline is definitely what gives this tank an elegant feel — combined with the high quality of the knit material. You can wear it with some jeans for a casual weekend vibe or tuck it into some high-waisted paper bag style pants if you’re going for something dressier. Throw on a blazer and you’re ready to take on your workday!

This tank is cozy but still gives you room to breathe while it’s still warm out, and you can easily layer different types of jackets over it depending on the weather. This knit tank fully embodies stylish comfort, and it’s the perfect top to have to kick off the start of the fall!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!