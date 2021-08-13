Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

High-quality denim doesn’t always have to cost you a pretty penny. We’ve had a lot of luck finding super affordable denim, and we’re always happy to share our savvy shopping scoop! Our latest find comes from The Drop, and these might be one of our favorite pairs of jeans yet.

This Amazon-made line regularly releases trendy clothing at reasonable prices, and these wide-leg jeans are no exception. Shoppers say that the quality is just as impressive as a pair of pricey designer jeans, but they just so happen to be incredibly affordable!

Get The Drop Women’s Lizzy High-Rise Wide Leg Marine Fit Jean for prices starting at just $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

These jeans have a sleek, beautiful cut that’s bound to complement so many different body types. They’re high-waisted and fitted up top and have a dramatic wide pant leg that’s very much in style right now. What we appreciate about The Drop is that their clothes are seriously size-inclusive. These jeans are available in size 24 up to size 37, which is suitable for numerous frames!

Shoppers say that the quality of the denim is incredible. In fact, one reviewer who says they usually wear jeans from brands like “MOTHER, Frame, and Levi’s” swears that these jeans measure up to the competition. The material offers stretch which makes them incredibly comfortable to wear, and they’re reportedly “breathable” as well.

Get The Drop Women’s Lizzy High-Rise Wide Leg Marine Fit Jean for prices starting at just $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

You can pick up these jeans in a light, vintage-inspired wash and a darker blue wash. Both pairs are perfect for year-round wear, and you can dress them up or down with a variety of tops that are already in your closet. You may be able to get away with wearing the darker pair to the office! The fit, material, price and look of these jeans are all on point — what more could we want from our denim?

See it: Get The Drop Women’s Lizzy High-Rise Wide Leg Marine Fit Jean for prices starting at just $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more trending styles from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!