This Mock Neck Top Is the Secret to Simple Fall Layering

It’s an accepted fashion fact that fall is all about layering — but there’s way more to it than meets the eye. In order to layer properly, you need to find pieces that provide freedom to create a comfortable, cute look that will get you through the day in style.

Autumn temperatures are unpredictable, so piling on a jacket over a long-sleeve sweater may be too aggressive. That’s why this sleeveless mock neck top that we spotted on The Drop is our new secret weapon to nail fall layering!

Get The Drop Women’s Karolina Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Sweater for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This knit top has so many benefits. First of all, no sleeves means no pesky sweat stains when you’re wearing hefty outerwear. It also provides more room to breathe so that you’re not overheated, which is a true necessity when getting ready in the fall! Plus, you can rock this top with practically any jacket, coat or even a cozy kimono.

The top has a mock neck that looks incredibly flattering, and it’s fitted to the body which will show off your curves in a subtle manner. The material isn’t too thick and it’s made from a comfy cotton and viscose blend that has stretch which keeps its shape intact — even after numerous washes. Shoppers note that they love how soft this top is, and claim it’s quickly become a closet staple. We believe it!

Amazon’s The Drop is an influencer-approved range of basics and beyond, and we haven’t been disappointed yet. Our guess is this top won’t be an exception! It’s currently available in three different colors, and reviewers are demanding more options be produced. When the demand is that high, you know that the piece is a winner. Being a top-notch layer player has never been easier!

