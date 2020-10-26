This Color-Block Sweater Has an Intricately Chic Design — Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When sweater weather initially hits, our excitement blasts through the roof. Every time. Sweaters are comfy, sweaters are cute and sweaters are so easy to wear. And then some time passes. Our love for sweaters doesn’t fade, but something else happens that does make our excitement teeter. Every sweater and every outfit starts to look exactly the same.

We want our style to be refreshing and inspiring, and we’ll be the first to admit that we love when our outfit makes us stand out in a crowd — but are we going to give up our cozy sweaters to do so? Absolutely not. We’re just going to find one that solidifies our excitement once more!

Get the Shermie Crew Neck Pullover Sweater (originally $28) now starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater has the warm, soft, breathable fabric you love, plus the long sleeves and oversized fit, so don’t worry about losing out on any of that. It’s a comfy sweater through and through. So what makes it rise above the rest? First, there’s the angular color-blocking. The mix of triangular shapes and rectangular segments was enough to capture our attention.

What really sold Us on this piece though, was the addition of the knit-blocking. The actual knit of this sweater changes as the color does, from a tighter, finer knit on the colorful section to more of a ribbed texture on the white sections, the direction of the ribbing changing at the sleeve cuffs and hem. But it doesn’t stop there. There’s also an additional triangular shape dipping from the shoulders to the bottom of the chest created by a looser knit pattern!

See why this sweater is such a major find for the season? It has such a unique look, and it’s definitely the type of piece where the longer you stare, the more intricate details you’ll notice. It has sort of a retro vibe going on too, which is always a plus!

Just to be clear, this sweater’s unique design doesn’t take away from its versatility. In fact, we’d argue it strengthens it. This piece is obviously great for lounging, but we can easily see it more dressed up too, maybe with the front tucked into a midi skirt and some booties on your feet. It’s just one idea of about a million, but it’s more than enough to get you started!

