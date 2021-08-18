This Neutral Tie-Dye Sweater Vest Will Be Your Favorite Fall Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s going to be your go-to piece for fall — your signature staple? We’re talking about the kind of piece where if a friend saw someone else wearing it, they’d say, “Hey, that’s [your name]’s piece!” For Us, it’s been a certain pair of boots, a lightweight scarf or a cute beanie in the past. We think we just found our new pick for this year though.

We’ve been absolutely loving the reemergence of sweater vests as of late. Suddenly, all of the world’s top supermodels are rocking the cozy-cute style, and we definitely want in. But what kind of vibe do we go with to fit the season ahead? And can we find one versatile enough to wear over and over again? All signs point to yes!

Get The Drop Camille Cable Sweater Vest starting at just $39 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

This The Drop sweater vest is an autumnal dream if we’ve ever seen one. Its tie-dye color-block design is simply everything and more, combining three neutral, earthy shades to create a wear-with-anything type of piece we adore. This variation is also called Curds & Whey/Adobe, which is obviously so cute!

The piece itself is also a total standout. It’s made of 100% cotton so it’s breathable, soft and skin-friendly, and the mid-weight cable-jersey mix is neither loose nor clingy. It’s just right, and it has a trendy, slightly oversized look to it too, enhanced by the cap sleeve effect at the shoulders!

Get The Drop Camille Cable Sweater Vest starting at just $39 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

This V-neck sweater vest comes in a nice size range, with options ranging from XX-Small to 3X, and you can even grab it in another color, Whisper White, if you love what you’re seeing. You’ll certainly get enough outfit options out of it! We like this sweater vest because you can totally wear it alone as a top with jeans, shorts or leggings, but you can also easily layer it over a long-sleeve tee or turtleneck when the weather cools off. You could even roll the hem under for a more cropped look, perhaps pairing the vest with a midi skirt!

Starting to fall in love with this piece as much as we have? It’s just that good. Embrace it — and grab your size before it sells out!

Get The Drop Camille Cable Sweater Vest starting at just $39 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from The Drop here and check out more sweater vests at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!