This Wide Faux-Leather Belt Has Totally Transformed All of Our Outfits

The right accessories can take any outfit and completely transform its overall look. One of our favorite ways to do that is with a great belt! I’ve personally been on the hunt for an everyday black belt that I can wear with everything from dresses to jeans. But I also wanted to get my hands on a piece that isn’t too simple — it had to have that special je ne sais quoi!

That’s why when I came across this belt from The Drop, I was obsessed at first glance. It has the exact aesthetic I was hoping for, and when it arrived at my doorstep, I was even more impressed with it!

Get The Drop Women's @lisadnyc Patent Faux Leather Wide Belt for $25 at Amazon!

I have to admit — I was a little bit apprehensive about ordering this belt. It has the proper design that I wanted, but it’s a wider option. I was concerned it wouldn’t work with the belt loops on some of my pants, but I still went for it, as I hadn’t found a similar looking pick at this affordable price point.

To my pleasant surprise, this belt fit perfectly with all of my favorite high-waisted jeans! Don’t let the “wide” label deter you from picking up this belt, because I can assure you that it will most likely work well with whatever bottoms you own. If you’re not sure which size belt to get, my advice would be to go with the larger choice. The perforated holes extend all the way around this belt, so you can always make it smaller — but you can’t make it longer.

This belt is made from a faux-patent leather material and it comes in two colors — black and a light taupe shade. I went with the black version, but both are equally as versatile. Aside from using this belt to dress up a pair of jeans, I also wanted to get a belt that to wear around the waist to cinch in a loose sweater dress or blouse. When you throw this belt into the mix with any outfit, you can instantly change up its vibe. It’s an easy way to get a luxe look for less!

