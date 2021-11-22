Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

On Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, Gamelancer has upwards of 1 billion views on their videos per month. They focus on bringing innovation and community into the gaming world, and they also focus on bringing the gaming community into the light. But how do they do it?

Well, Gamelancer has a very straightforward and decisive way of creating a gaming community. Remember the secret weapon mentioned above? Gamelancer has leveraged @gaming as their handle on all social media platforms. Because of this memorable handle and their incredible marketing strategies, Gamelancer is the fastest-growing Gen-Z gaming network.

They know it, too. According to Razvan Romanescu, the Co-Founder & CEO of Gamelancer Inc., “The future is gaming and NFTs—we are at the frontier of a massive shift in how gaming and the world intersects at scale. Gamelancer is positioned to be the largest Gen-Z gaming conglomerate to spearhead cloud gaming and audio connectivity.”

Gamelancer’s @gaming Instagram is a space where gamers can learn gaming tips, obtain information about unreleased games and gaming products. It allows gamers to learn and follow other gamers that post on the @gaming feed.

@gaming on Instagram allows gamers to identify with other gamers through video game memes and other gaming cultures that they wouldn’t see otherwise.

Gamelancer also provides updates in the gaming world on their @gaming Instagram. Because @gaming has such a large following, they can get exclusive information before other gaming platforms can.

Want an immediate update on when an Xbox controller is coming out? @gaming knows. Interested in how to beat specific levels of the new Call of Duty game? @gaming knows. The @gaming Instagram is the know-all for gamers, helping them to thrive in the gaming world.

@Gaming Has a Committed and Dedicated Following

Gaming is so much more than just playing a game. It’s about who you know and follow, and it’s about learning from each other.

Until now, there hasn’t been a space this large for gamers to connect. Gamelancer is the most trustworthy space for gamers to get all the information needed about the gaming world. If you don’t believe us, then see for yourself. On Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, @gaming has a committed and dedicated following.

They have over 7.5 million followers on TikTok and 360 million likes on their videos. I would call that a committed community. TikTok is where @gaming thrives, and it’s where most of the interactions between gamers happen, besides the Gamelancer app. It’s an incredible space for individuals to learn from each other and bask in the delight of why they love gaming.

Visit the @Gaming TikTok Page for Fun and Entertainment

@Gaming on TikTok is also a space of entertainment. There are hilarious gamers on this TikTok page doing what they do best. There are also a lot of gaming inside jokes on this TikTok page that allow gamers to really feel at home.

The @gaming TikTok is the go-to for your gaming news. If you want to see the best finish in Call of Duty history, visit the @gaming TikTok page. @Gaming is the whole package.

Stop Talking to Yourself and Start Talking to the People You’re Gaming With

Gamelancer wants one thing: for gamers to feel like their gaming experience is elevated. With their in-game voice chat, every gamer can have a secret weapon to win.

For even games that don’t have audio chat, Gamelancer can provide the audio. Have you ever tried to talk to another gamer in Minecraft? Well, now you actually can. With the Gamelancer audio connect, you can talk to your Minecraft fellows about how to build a specific item on your work table or show them a place that has to be dug out for diamonds.

Imagine being able to talk to another gamer who is playing Minecraft or even Roblox alongside you. Some of these games have multiplayer features, but how are you really playing with them if you’re not speaking to them?

Have you ever tried to warn someone of danger in a game but realized that they couldn’t hear you? It’s time to stop talking to yourself and start talking to the people you’re gaming with.

Game With New People Every Day and Build Connections

If you’re going to be spending upwards of five hours a day adventuring and strategizing in your video game, you better be sharing that experience with someone else.

It’s important for gamers to connect to gamers, and that is what Gamelancer is here to do. Having the Gamelancer live audio, the Gamelancer app and following all @gaming social accounts allows you to join chat rooms, play on the go, stay in the know and learn from pros.

Here’s an innovative Gamelancer feature—if your friends are online, you can view if they’re gaming and what game they’re playing. Gamelancer has also given individuals a chance to expand past playing with their friends and created a platform where they can easily game with new people every day.

However, instead of being randomly matched up with gamers that you don’t know, Gamelancer gives you the opportunity to add new friends, play with them, or even skip from room to room until you find the one you’re looking for.

Play With Gamers That Game Like You

Gaming with Gamelancer is like walking into a room of gamers. It’s an inclusive space, and it allows everyone to find gamers that they want to game with. Some gamers have one way of playing a game, and other gamers have a different way. Gamelancer created this platform so that you can play with gamers that game like you.

From the new Gspecs consumer goods to their platform of millions of gamers, Gamelancer is the answer to every gamer’s dreams. Gamers, this is your space.

Don’t walk away from an opportunity to connect with individuals that are just like you or gamers that you can learn from.

Gaming is about building: building skills, building community and sometimes actually building, which is why gaming is a space of growth. There’s a point in every skill set or activity where you have to stop growing alone and start growing with others—joining Gamelancer does just that. This gaming space is worth being a part of.

Gamelancer will continue to grow, too. According to Darren Lopes, the Co-Founder & COO of Gamelancer Inc., “Our mission with our social channels initially was to keep people entertained while learning more about their favorite games during the pandemic lockdowns. During that time, the endless support we’ve received from the gaming community has been truly humbling as our network growth has been massive and unparalleled. We’re looking forward to continuing to drive value for gamers, creators and collectors globally as we head into the future of gaming together. We aim to empower gamers through simple ways to connect with others, validate/add utilities for unique NFTs and well-designed innovative consumer goods for gamers.”

Connect with your fellow gamers today.

