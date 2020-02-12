This Chic and Circular Crossbody Purse Makes a Huge Fashion Impact

Tired of seeing the same kind of crossbody purses everywhere? We hear you. Standard square and rectangular bags can be super adorable and stylish, but we also crave changing things up in the fashion department!

That’s where this circular crossbody from The Lovely Tote Co. can step in to save the day (and your outfit)! Its unconventional shape is amazing and sure to make a major statement — no matter where you choose to wear it!

Get The Lovely Tote Co. Canteen Purse Circle Crossbody Bag for prices starting at just $37, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

Seriously, get a load of how fabulous this crossbody is! Not only is the shape totally unique, it’s made from a faux-leather material that’s embossed with a snakeskin print. The material also has a sheen to it that makes the purse seriously pop. It can complement any ensemble extremely well and enhance your overall look!

This purse comes in two different sizes as well as three different color options. The dark mustard yellow, deep wine purple and classic black colors are all available in the larger version, which is seriously roomy. You can easily fit a tablet, magazines, your phone and wallet and anything else that you need for the daily grind.

The black and yellow options also come in a mini version, which is perfect for carrying your essentials while running errands or heading out for a night on the town with friends. Throw your phone, keys and billfold in there and you’re ready to go! Oh, and don’t forget to keep your favorite lipgloss in there for necessary touch-ups throughout your busy day.

Adjust the long strap on this The Lovely Tote Co. crossbody to get the fit that you like, or carry it around using the top handles. The zippered closure ensures that everything you’re carrying is secure, and it has a small inner zip pocket to keep tiny items organized and handy. Shoppers say that the quality that you get for the price is amazing, and so many have become seriously “obsessed” with it. We’re completely confident that this bag is going to be a hit, and it’s officially time to make it our own!

