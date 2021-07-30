Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we hear about a flash sale, we spring into action. First things first? We fill you in on the scoop — and then, we survey the merchandise. We’re always on the hunt for great deals here at Shop With Us, and this latest sale is definitely one you won’t want to sleep on!

If your style is clean and sophisticated, Theory is the brand for you. Any of their pieces are bound to make a statement no matter what the current fashion trends are! While you would typically have to shell out thousands of dollars for just a few pieces from the line, their outlet store is offering shoppers an additional 75% off their already marked-down styles right now! This sale is live for 72 hours only, so let’s get to it. Read on for our top picks!

This Beautiful Staple Cami

This garment may seem basic, but it can actually bring an impressive range of versatility to your wardrobe. You can wear it with jeans for an polished-yet-casual look or with a faux-leather mini skirt if you’re going out with friends!

Get the Teah Top in Slinky Twill (originally $185) on sale with free shipping for just $46 at the Theory Outlet!

This Cozy Wool Sweater

With the fall coming up, we’re getting more and more excited about sweater weather! Cozy knits like this one are going to be a part of our daily uniform, and we’re so ready to bring layering back.

Get the Draped Cardigan in Merino Wool (originally $325) on sale with free shipping for just $81 at the Theory Outlet!

This Lightweight Linen Cardigan

When we envision a sweater that’s ideal for the summer season, this is exactly what comes to mind! This cardigan is made from a knit linen blend material that’s incredibly lightweight and breathable. It will be a transitional smash once fall rolls around too!

Get the Long Cardigan in Knit Linen (originally $295) on sale with free shipping for just $74 at the Theory Outlet!

This Adorable Plaid Dress

We’re obsessed with the ultra-dainty plaid pattern on this shift dress. Its timeless design is essential to have in your closet when you want to look put-together and feel comfortable!

Get the Sheath Dress in Viscose Plaid (originally $345) on sale with free shipping for just $86 at the Theory Outlet!

This Sleek Shirtdress

Dresses like this provide plenty of styling opportunities. It’s a strong number to wear in the summer, but come fall, it will look effortlessly cool with a leather jacket and ankle booties!

Get the Sleeveless Belted Dress in Stretch Cotton (originally $355) on sale with free shipping for just $89 at the Theory Outlet!

These Chic Cropped Pants

These pants represent what Theory is all about — minimalist style that packs a punch! They’re perfect if you want to create a sophisticated ensemble for the office or dinner.

Get the Treeca Pant in Sleek Flannel on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $71 at the Theory Outlet!

These Silk Wide-Leg Pants

These pants are made from a 100% silk material that feels seriously luxe. It’s rare to find such a glamorous garment on sale, so be sure to check these out while you still can!

Get the Wide Trouser in Chain Print Silk Twill (originally $425) on sale with free shipping for just $106 at the Theory Outlet!

