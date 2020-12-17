Need a Massage? Get Up to $150 Off Top Theragun Devices — Ends Saturday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How often do you say the words, “I need a massage”? Okay, now how often do you think about wanting a massage? Every day? Always? We know that’s how we feel. No matter what you do, your muscles are going to crave that relief. Sitting in an office chair all day? Your muscles will get stiff and achy. On your feet all day? Your muscles will get sore and tired. There’s no winning!

You could go get an actual massage every week, but those expenses would add up — fast — and not everyone has the time anyway. You could beg your significant other or roommate for a quick massage, but chances are they’ll say no or only agree to a two minute session. And then they’ll want one too! How dare they? But seriously, there is a solution to this, and that solution is Theragun. Two of the brand’s top devices are on sale right now!

Get the Theragun PRO (originally $599) for just $449 at Verishop! Deal ends December 19, 2020.

Get the Theragun Elite (originally $399) for just $349 at Verishop! Deal ends December 19, 2020.

Up to $150 off one device? Our muscles are feeling better already. Sure, it’s still a little bit of an investment, but if you consider the cost and inconvenience of an actual massage, we’d say these products pay for themselves pretty fast. And if your New Year’s resolution is to be more active, you’re going to be so thankful to have a Theragun on hand whenever you need it!

These smart, handheld devices use percussive therapy to provide deep muscle treatment. This means you may experience enhanced muscle recovery, less stress and tension and a total soothing of discomfort. Uh, yes, please! Either of these devices may become your new best friend, but how do you choose? We’ll help you out with a quick comparison.

Get the Theragun PRO (originally $599) for just $449 at Verishop! Deal ends December 19, 2020.

Get the Theragun Elite (originally $399) for just $349 at Verishop! Deal ends December 19, 2020.

Both of these devices have an OLED screen, Bluetooth capabilities, three built-in presets and a force meter. They also both have a customizable speed range you can control through app, as well as an ergonomic, multi-grip triangular design to help eliminate hand and wrist strain. They also both come with a carrying case and five attachments so you can target different muscle groups. The PRO, however, comes with one extra attachment — the Supersoft, which is perfect for extra sensitive spots.

The Theragun PRO is a professional-grade machine with more advanced motor and 60 lb maximum no-stall force, plus a rotating arm and a 300 minute battery life. The Elite has a slightly lower maximum no-stall force and a shorter battery life, but it is more cost-effective, and it’s the brand’s quietest device. The PRO comes with a two-year limited warranty, while the Elite comes with a one-year limited warranty.

You can check both devices out at Verishop to see more photos and information before making your purchase, but don’t wait too long. These deals are limited, and time is running out fast!

Get the Theragun PRO (originally $599) for just $449 at Verishop! Deal ends December 19, 2020.

Get the Theragun Elite (originally $399) for just $349 at Verishop! Deal ends December 19, 2020.

Looking for something else? Shop more Theragun here and see all other fitness products at Verishop here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!