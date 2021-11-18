Shopping for a good cause? Count Us in. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ally Courtnall just launched the first collection of her brand Dual Citizen.

Part loungewear line and part social media platform, the brand supports mental health awareness and advocacy. On Dual Citizen’s website, Courtnall opened up about her own struggles with mental health. “I set out to create a space to break those stigmas,” Courtnall wrote. “Dual Citizen was founded to bring strength, community and connection to the silent warriors.”

Dual Citizen’s debut collection is called Pause. “The purpose behind this drop is to create an intentional moment of Pause,” Courtnall wrote on Instagram. “The art on each item serves as a reminder of the things that we lean on to create growth + love for ourselves and others. I wanted to create something meaningful and interactive.”

And just like the inspiration behind Dual Citizen, Courtnall is giving back to mental health programs. “I’m really excited because I’m personally going to be donating to Children’s Minnesota from this drop,” Courtnall shared on her Instagram Stories. “At the end of the day, this is so much greater than a piece of clothing. It’s normalizing conversation around mental health, it’s hopefully having a positive impact on somebody’s day with the word search and obviously giving to an amazing cause all at the same time.”

Courtnall is engaged to Minnesota Vikings football player Eric Kendricks, who modeled for the clothing line. And he supported his fiancée’s new venture on his Instagram stories. “Go cop some @wearedualcitizen sweats before they are gone,” he wrote.

Influencer Helen Owen also took to her Instagram stories to rave about her Dual Citizen sweat set. “Look at the beautiful details!” she said. “I cannot wait to live in this. Right off the bat, I love the way that this is cut. It’s got that oversized fit to it that I always love in my sweatshirts.” She captioned her story, “Material is so premium but also feels like your fave vintage hoodie.”

The latest collection includes a Dual Citizen hunter green dad hat, crewneck sweatshirt in sage green and vintage black and joggers in sage green and vintage black. The crewnecks feature a crossword on the back with hidden words such as “forgive” and “breathe.”

Sizes are already selling out from this limited drop, so shop now before it’s too late!

