



There’s nothing that we love more than an amazing pair of leggings. We’re always looking for the best and comfiest pairs available for when we’re looking to feel cozy and snug all day long.

We’re always looking for ways to wear leggings at all times — yes, even to work and out on the town! But in order to pull off wearing leggings in an event where leggings may not be the best choice, picking up the right pair is absolutely crucial. So when we saw these leggings that are disguised as biker pants we knew we found a winning pair!

See it: Pick up the Wide Waist Biker Leggings from Chelsea28 (originally $79) on sale for just $48 from Nordstrom!

No one will ever suspect that these Wide Waist Biker Leggings from Chelsea28 are actually leggings! You can pick up these from Nordstrom for 40 percent off, making them down from $79 to just $48! The only thing that we love more than leggings is a good sale, and this price is definitely a steal!

These leggings contain 10 percent spandex to give them a proper amount of stretch. With these leggings you can give off the illusion of wearing leather pants because they’re coated to give them this look, when in actuality they’re lightyears more comfortable than a pair of actual leather pants.

These leggings are long and hit right at the ball of your ankle for most heights. They’re cut in a high waist style and feature a wide waistband that can definitely flatter any figure. They are also outfitted with detailed and strategic stitching at the waist that make them look even more like leather pants.

Shoppers are loving these leggings and are sharing some pretty amazing testimonials for them. One reviewer said that these are “absolutely the most comfortable leggings in my closet right now” and that they wish they could “wear them every day!” Another reviewer said that “these leggings are nice and form fitting and do not bag out on me like some do,” which is always a plus in our book. We can’t stand when leggings lose their shape and become unwearable, especially when it’s a pair we’re absolutely in love with!

One shopper raved that they “absolutely love love these pants” and said that “these are much more matte” than other leggings they’re tried in a similar faux-leather style. Another wrote that “they look super on and the higher side waist feels so comfy and snug.”

The leather look that these leggings have makes them super versatile and easy to style in a ton of different ways. One shopper wrote that they “wore them to a dinner party with my blazer, tank and pumps” for an evening look, and another said they’re excited to style these with a oversized sweater and boots. Whether you’re going casual or classy, you can’t go wrong with these amazing faux leather leggings!

