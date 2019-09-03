Stay Stylishly Dry in the Rain With These Under-$200 Heeled Hunter Boots





Who says we have to sacrifice fashion for function? Not Us! We’re always the first objecting that motion and we’re also left to face all of those very unwanted consequences that seemingly follow suit too. From wet socks to boring silhouettes, it’s one unflattering shoe-related issue after another. To the point, we’re left wondering: What’s a shoe-lover to do?

The short answer? Stop letting the weather rain on our parade! Our fashion parade, that is. Instead, put your best foot forward in this perfect pair of boots. This top-rated rain boot will not only weather any season, but it’ll do so in the most fashion-forward of ways! Talk about the ultimate win-win situation! Even better? This pair is under-$200 at Zappos!

See it: Grab a pair of the Hunter Refined Mid Heel Gloss Rain Boot for $185, available at Zappos!

The Hunter Refined Mid Heel Gloss Rain Boot is the end-all and be-all when it comes to rain boots. It’s the perfect pair to slip into for any season, reason or occasion, but what’s so special about this pair specifically? Easy, it’s crafted from the fan-favorite brand, Hunter.

This 163-year-old brand has stood the test of time! It’s reigned supreme from one generation to the next and, in doing so, it has garnered approval from major Hollywood A-listers such as Reese Witherspoon and Kate Moss. On top of that, it has also received the royal stamp of approval too! Not only is Duchess Kate a major fan of the brand, but Princess Diana was too! She famously modeled a pair in engagement photos to Prince Charles decades ago! Fast-forward to the present day and this timeless brand is just as fashionable as ever, making it the perfect time to step into this pair.

It’s impossible not to be loving this rain boot! For starters, it comes available in the most versatile color of them all: black. We can dress it up during the workweek with a blazer, sweater dress, and tights. Or we can dress it down on the weekends by rocking a T-shirt, jeans and a cardigan too. This easy-to-wear shoe is just that: easy. What’s better than that? The heel.

When was the last time we heard anyone use the word “walkable” to describe a pair of high heels? Rare, if at all ever, because it almost never happens. Most are synonymous with the word “uncomfortable” — but not anymore!

We love how this waterproof rain boot won’t just weather every storm, but it’ll do so in a two-inch heel. One that was built for comfort, no less. The cushioned footbed offers a pillow-like insole that’ll provide nothing support with each and every step. What’s better than that? Nothing, according to one reviewer.

This reviewer called this rain boot “very comfortable.” The boot’s “sock-like opening [was] soft and still secure enough” to keep the boot on. To the point, they claimed it’s impossible to “pass on this” option.Who can blame them, especially when factoring in the glass-like exterior? This rain boot will keep our feet warm and dry, and putting our best foot forward in the most fashionable — and driest — of ways.

