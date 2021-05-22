Finally! A Bestselling Strapless Bra That Stays Up — No Matter What

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Attention! Hot Girl Summer 2021 is about to arrive, and this year, we’re going strapless! We know that some of you hear the word “strapless” and think, “Nope, not for me,” and we get it. We’ve had some pretty negative experiences with strapless bras in the past ourselves. The overly tight bands, the gaping cups, the bulging, the constant slipping down — ugh, no thank you. But seriously, this time around, things are going to be different.

ThirdLove’s bestselling 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra is a game-changer if we’ve ever seen one. It has over 3,600 reviews and counting, an impressive size range and even four color options. It’s about to earn a priority spot in your wardrobe. The best part? You can even save big when buying one of ThirdLove’s multi-kits!

Get the 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra for just $65 at ThirdLove! You can also save big by purchasing one of these kits:

First things first: knowing your bra size. This strapless bra comes in sizes A through I, including half-cup sizes, which is rare. It’s said that over 80% of women wear the wrong size bra, so if you want to double-check, make sure to take ThirdLove’s Fitting Room quiz before making a purchase!

Now we can dig into the details. Speaking of digging in though, this 24/7 bra is having none of that. It’s made with soft, supportive foam and it has smooth silicone along the edges that stay in place without cutting off your circulation. This bra is designed to actually stay up all day long, hence the name, rather than others that shimmy down your hips within minutes. Fun fact — this bra is known as the “strapless that never slips”!

This bra also has a double hook-and-eye closure, which is padded with foam for comfort, plus a tagless label. No more scratchiness! And if you don’t want to go strapless, there are two sets of straps included that can be worn multiple ways!

There are so many reasons to love this bra. Apart from what we’ve already covered, it’s also recommended for most breast shapes, including slender, asymmetric, bell-shaped, round, athletic and relaxed. As for the colors we mentioned, it comes in two nudes, a black and an ivory called Sea Salt (cute!) that actually has lace on the band!

What do the reviewers have to say though? A lot of good things! They’re calling this bra “phenomenal” and reporting that it “fits like a dream.” Those who have been disappointed with strapless bras in the past could tell that “things were different right away” with this one, and say it’s a “freeing feeling” to finally be able to confidently go strapless. One shopper even said they “forgot it was strapless” while wearing it since they never had to adjust it! One other common comment we spotted in the reviews was that this bra stays smooth and invisible under clothing. For once, you can’t see the outline of the tops of the cups!

Starting to feel pretty good about the idea of going strapless again? Us too. We know we have some weddings coming up soon, and it’s looking like low backs, one-shoulder styles and skinny straps are finally back on the menu. And for everyday life? BRB, buying some tube tops and off-the-shoulder smock tops, stat!

Looking for more? Shop all bras here and check out all of the kits at ThirdLove here!

