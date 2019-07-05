



We find a ton of joy in shopping. Whether it’s scouring designer discounts or even our weekly grocery haul, we love shopping for almost anything. Keyword: almost. The one thing we’re less than enthusiastic shopping for is a bra. Even though we wear one almost every day, bras are truly one of the most tedious items to buy. Finding the right fit is absolutely crucial and it’s hard to narrow that down and meet our requirements in the coverage and color categories. That’s why when we find a great bra that works, it’s the one clothing item we’re not ashamed to buy multiples of at once.

ThirdLove totally gets the struggle when it comes to bra shopping, so not only does the brand make it easy to find the best fit with its Fit Finder tool, ThirdLove is making it easy to stock up on our new favorite bra. The brand is having a massive Bundle & Save sale that will take the pain out of bra shopping. Shoppers will get $15 off two bras, $25 off three bras and $40 off four bras along with free shipping.

See It: Shop all ThirdLove bras now!

So many women have found success with ThirdLove and aren’t looking back. Seriously, one of ThirdLove’s bestselling bras has nearly 37,000 reviews raving about the comfort, fit, quality and color selection. So call off the search parties because we have a winner here! So for anyone who needs help to start, these are the four most popular bras at ThirdLove!

24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

We don’t have to wear a bra 24/7, but with this bra, we might just want to. This is the one that has nearly 37,000 fans, which is no small feat. It has ultra-thin memory foam cups that mold to our bodies for the most comfortable and best fit. The micro jersey fabric is soft to touch and creates a smooth silhouette. It’s also supportive, with no-slip straps. It also keeps comfort in mind with a foam padded hook and eye closure and a printed (tag-less!) label.

See It: Grab the 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra for $68 at ThirdLove!

24/7 Classic Contour Plunge Bra

Similar to the Classic T-Shirt Bra, this one has the same memory foam cups and smooth fabric but is specifically designed to help eliminate cup gaping. It also has removable inserts which will give a natural lift if we choose to keep them in. This style has a slight plunge cut, perfect for when we wear V-neck or low-cut outfits.

See It: Grab the 24/7 Classic Contour Plunge Bra for $68 at ThirdLove!

24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra

For those who prefer a bit more coverage, ThirdLove has you covered. This bra has cups with hybrid memory foam that provides softness inside as well as support on the outside. It also has a double layer ballet back with hidden elastic to help smooth and eliminate lines.

See It: Grab the 24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra for $68 at ThirdLove!

24/7 Classic Strapless Bra

Sometimes, we just need a strapless bra but rarely can we ever find one that doesn’t slip, droop or feels just plain uncomfortable. All of that ends with this one from ThirdLove. This bra will give support and stay in place thanks to silicone at the top and bottom. Of course, it also comes with straps — in clear and tonal — if we choose to wear them. Don’t forget, we can also wear this bra five different ways: strapless, halter, one-shoulder, straight or crossed in the back.

See It: Grab the 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra for $68 at ThirdLove!

Looking for something else? See additional bras and even more available at ThirdLove!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!