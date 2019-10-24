Our Favorite Comfy Bra Ever Now Comes in New Lace Styles!





Finding the perfect bra can be a difficult feat. Even when we see a size specialist at a lingerie store that helps fit us properly, sometimes the feel of the bra is just off!

Well, what if we told you that you can find your ideal fit from the comfort of your own home? That’s exactly what ThirdLove aims to do. It’s a bra company that’s dedicated to helping you find the right-fitting bra — while doing some good at the same time. ThirdLove’s mission is to design bras that are the most comfortable and have the optimal fit for all women. They believe that every woman deserves to feel confident — and with the help of their bras, ThirdLove can help make that happen. ThirdLove makes that positivity accessible to all women by donating bras for those in need.

If you find that you don’t like the bra you’ve received, you can easily return it and ThirdLove will donate it so that someone else can use it. In 2018 alone, the company donated $10 million in bras to the not-for-profit I Support the Girls, which is seriously amazing! We love supporting brands that help make the world a better place, and ThirdLove is an excellent example of that.

ThirdLove actually just released some new lacy new styles so that we can all feel comfortable and look cute at the same time. We picked out our three favorite new styles that we’re loving right now. We’re obsessed with them and can’t wait to wear them all!

1. The Everyday Lace Plunge

This lace bra is definitely a standout. It’s an unexpected take on lace that’s different from other similar styles that we’ve seen out there. This lace is extremely subtle and is designed to appear smooth underneath clothing, which is amazing. It comes outfitted with ThirdLove’s signature memory foam cups that are made to mold around you perfectly.

Get the Everyday Lace Plunge Bra for $76 from ThirdLove!

2. The Eyelet Lace Balconette

This bra again demonstrates a different take on lace that’s incredibly unique. It’s a kind of lace that’s knit wider and looks more modern than the traditional floral texture that we often see in bras. This bra also comes with a band that’s seamless, so it can disappear underneath clothing!

Get the Eyelet Lace Balconette Bra for $84 from ThirdLove!

3. The 24/7 Lace Contour Plunge

This lace bra might be our favorite of all the newly released designs. The lace adorns the front of the bra from the top of the shoulder straps— right down to the cleavage. It’s a super flirty look that can make us feel insanely confident, even if we’re just wearing a simple tee or a tank top. It’s super romantic, and sometimes we want to wear bras with this style even if it’s just for ourselves!

Get the 24/7 Lace Contour Plunge Bra for $76 from ThirdLove!

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out the full selection of bras and underwear available from ThirdLove here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!