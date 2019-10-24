These Under-$100 Crystal Earrings Are Bound to Be Your New Staple!





When you’re wearing a seemingly lackluster outfit or just don’t feel like you’re on your fashion A-game, the best way to level up your look is with a bold statement piece of jewelry. Even the most basic all-black ensemble can become instantly fancier with the help of a rockstar necklace or a pair of killer earrings!

It’s never bad idea to have extra pieces on hand when situations like this occur. Having endless options available is only going to elevate your style game — and we’ve found an incredible pair of crystal earrings that you need to add to your rotation!

Get the Elizabeth Cole Pink Quartz Drop Earrings (originally $125) for just $89, available from Intermix!

This pair of stunning pink quartz earrings are absolute showstoppers. Just putting them on can instantly change the entire feel of your look. They’re sure to make you feel like a million bucks, and who doesn’t want to feel that way? There aren’t enough good things that we can say about this incredible pair of earrings, and we want to get our hands on them immediately.

These earrings are made from pink quartz, which is a truly special stone to be in possession of. It’s said to be a stone that carries a feminine energy, and we understand why that would be true thanks to its beautiful pink hue. This crystal is supposed to help dissipate emotional wounds and fears, plus resentments that we might carry with us. It’s also supposed to attract love, and inspire a closer bond in terms of the relationships that already exist in our lives.

Get the Elizabeth Cole Pink Quartz Drop Earrings (originally $125) for just $89, available from Intermix!

Whether the power of pink quartz is real or not, there’s no denying that these earrings are absolutely amazing. They’re cut in a circular shape — featuring one smaller stone at the top where the earlobe post is, and a second larger one that dangles beneath it. Each stone is surrounded by smaller, clear crystal rhinestones that adds to the elegant look that these earrings possess.

You could literally be wearing the simplest outfit on planet earth, but the addition of these earrings will immediately add to the elegance. When you put them on with a simple basic tee with jeans and a baseball hat, your vibe goes from casual to classy in a split second. You can add them to any ensemble for any occasion, and they’ll look flawless time and time again!

These Elizabeth Cole earrings are quite large, but that just adds to their dramatic flair. Who doesn’t want to feel like a superstar? They’re bold and beautiful, and we’re so excited to pair them with anything and everything in our closets.

Get the Elizabeth Cole Pink Quartz Drop Earrings (originally $125) for just $89, available from Intermix!

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more pieces from Elizabeth Cole and all of the jewelry available from Intermix here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!