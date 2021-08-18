ThirdLove’s New Washable Silk Collection Is the Definition of Easy Luxury

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you think of luxurious fabrics suited for royalty, silk is obviously going to be one of your top picks — if not your very top pick. Pure silk just feels truly lovely to wear, and it looks amazingly stylish as well. When it comes to lounging, there’s also no better choice. The main thing we don’t like about it is how hard it can be to take care of. Buying a great silk piece is definitely worth it, but having to get it dry cleaned over and over is not.

That’s why we’re positively in love with ThirdLove’s new Washable Silk collection. The famous bra brand is about to perfect your sleepwear stash with these “peachy-soft” silk pieces. They’re machine-washable, they’re breathable and they’re even thermoregulating for the ultimate in comfort. We would 100% wear some of these pieces out and about too. Check out our faves below!

1. This T-Shirt Sleep Dress

Oversized tees have always been a constant when it comes time for bed, but this roomy tee dress is going to have you dreaming of floating on a silky-soft cloud. You’re not going to want to get changed in the morning!

Get the Washable Silk Sleep Tee for just $125 at ThirdLove!

2. These Mid-Rise Shorts

While these elastic-waist shorts are obviously perfect for lounging around at home and making the most of nap time, we’re definitely wearing them out in public too. No more stiff, horribly uncomfortable shorts that ride up. Just silk from here on out!

Get the Washable Silk Short for just $90 at ThirdLove!

3. These Wide-Leg Pants

Just like with the shorts, we’re definitely planning to make these silk pants a part of many looks. PJ-chic is 100% a thing right now and totally in style, so it’s happening!

Get the Washable Silk Wide Leg Pants for just$125 at ThirdLove!

4. This Long-Sleeve Top

With more of a classic pajama shirt vibe, you’ll want to slip right into this relaxed top and curl up on the couch with a good book (or new episode of your favorite comfort TV show)!

Get the Washable Silk Long Sleeve Top for just $125 at ThirdLove!

5. Devin’s Comfort Chic Kit

For some major savings and multiple new pieces, check out this silk and lace kit put together by entrepreneur Devin Brugman. It features the Washable Silk Short and Short Sleeve Top, plus ThirdLove’s 24/7 Lace Contour Plunge Bra and Lace Back Cheeky underwear. Just pick your favorite colors of each!

Get Devin’s Comfort Chic Kit ($288 value) for just $199 at ThirdLove!

Looking for more? Shop the whole Washable Silk collection here and see all value kits and matching sets at ThirdLove here!

