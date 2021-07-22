21 Work-Appropriate Pieces That Are Comfy Enough to Sleep In

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dress codes can be rough. We certainly don’t mind looking nice and put together for work, but it’s tough when it means you have to buy uncomfortable clothes and sit in them for eight hours a day — plus the time it takes to commute there and back.

Not all office-appropriate pieces need to be stiff and rigid though. They can be soft, flowy, comfy and cozy too. It’s not always easy to find pieces that can work for both the desk and the after-work nap, but they’re out there, and we’ve picked out 21 for you to check out!

Button-Up Shirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This tencel Daily Ritual shirt is wonderfully flowy and oversized, but it’s more than professional enough for leading a meeting!

2. We Also Love: We love the slight slouchiness of this Astylish shirt and how the cuffs have a little bit of a fluttery effect!

3. We Can’t Forget: Need long sleeves? This other Astylish shirt is wonderfully lightweight, especially if you need to layer with one of the blazers below!

Blazers

4. Our Absolute Favorite: We typically picture blazers as very structured and stiff, but this Milumia blazer has some chic flow to it — and even a little stretch!

5. We Also Love: This popular Kate Kasin piece is somewhere between a blazer and a kimono, and it sure is a sweet spot!

6. We Can’t Forget: This drapey, soft Newchoice cardigan blazer definitely has Us craving a (stylish) nap right now!

Blouses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The dotted chiffon overlay of this Blooming Jelly blouse keeps things super office-friendly, even with its totally relaxed fit!

8. We Also Love: This GRACE KARIN top‘s half ruffle sleeves are angelic and gorgeous. We can’t stop staring!

9. We Can’t Forget: The tie at the hem of this VIISHOW blouse pulls the look together for a professional approach — but is equally adorable!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These stretchy, pull-on SweatyRocks work pants are essentially professional leggings, which means we need them in every color!

11. We Also Love: How adorable are these relaxed-fit NIMIN pants? The buttons and high-rise waist make it perfect for work to play (to sleep)!

12. We Can’t Forget: We can’t resist a paper bag waist right now, and these Dokotoo pants nail the style so well!

Skirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This Urban CoCo skirt has an elasticized waistband and a ruffled, skater-style design to keep things comfy!

14. We Also Love: If you want to stick to the classic pencil skirt style, this other Urban CoCo skirt is a fantastic choice because it’s stretchy throughout!

15. We Can’t Forget: This swingy Kate Kasin skirt‘s pleats are elongating and flattering, draping loosely down the body!

Suit Sets

16. Our Absolute Favorite: If you really need to go full CEO, try something like this SheIn two-piece suit set. The pants have a stretchy waistband!

17. We Also Love: Not only does this Aro Lora suit look comfy, but it comes in such an amazing collection of colors!

18. We Can’t Forget: If you can swing a more business casual vibe, then we cannot recommend this Remelon blazer-and-shorts set enough!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: We love that these Steve Madden loafers are slip-ons so you don’t have to deal with any rubbing or blistering at the back of your heel!

20. We Also Love: Sneakers at work? You can do it if you have a pair like these leather Keds slip-ons!

21. We Can’t Forget: If you need to wear heels, try something like these IDIFU Mary Janes. They have a soft insole and even an anti-sweat lining!

