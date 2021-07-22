Meet Your New Favorite T-Shirt Thanks to Amazon’s Made for You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We could own two million different T-shirts, but there’s always one in particular that we constantly find ourselves reaching for. It may be due to the ultra-soft material, or perhaps it simply has the right fit. Regardless, it always seems to look fantastic and there’s no denying that these beloved tees will forever have space in our closets.

That being said, it may be time for an upgrade — which is exactly what Amazon is making possible with their Made for You store! This service allows you to control nearly every single detail about your new T-shirt in order to achieve the perfect fit. Want to know more? Keep reading for all of the details!

Get a Made for You Custom T-shirt for $25, available exclusively from Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

The system is incredibly easy to use, though it may seem complicated at first. Don’t be intimidated! When you start the T-shirt building process, you’ll be asked to choose exactly how you want it to look. This includes the type of fit, color, neckline, length and so many more details! All of these features are controlled by you, and it’s a seriously fun experience! Whether you’re tall, short, love a baggier tee or prefer a more fitted top, you have all of the power with Made for You!

Get a Made for You Custom T-shirt for $25, available exclusively from Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

After everything is said and done, all you have to do is place your order and wait for your new tee to be delivered to your doorstep. You might have to wait slightly longer than you’re used to when it comes to Amazon orders, but it’s bound to be worth it! In fact, you’re sure to find a variety of ways to style your top once it arrives, plus you can tell your friends that the shirt that you’re wearing was custom made just for you. Hello, major bragging rights!

See it: Get a Made for You Custom T-shirt for $25, available exclusively from Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out everything available from the Made For You store and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!