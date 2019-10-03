



Our main goal when shopping is to maximize our wardrobe at any cost! We dedicate hours, if not days, searching for pieces that don’t just make Us look good but feel it too. The ultimate goal is to find pieces that fit so well, everyone wonders if they were made custom for Us and us alone. After all, isn’t that the point of fashion? We happen to think so.

Shop With Us: Find Inner Peace With This Under-$20 Necklace Available at Amazon

Unfortunately, this is a rare occurrence. When was the last time anyone found “the one” on a shopping trip? Now, it’s not that these pieces don’t exist or that our standards are too high, it’s the exact opposite. We’re looking in all the wrong places. The answer is right in front of us, literally. Everyone prepare to meet your perfect match— or pair of pants that are available exclusively at Macy’s.

See it: Grab a pair of the INC International Concepts I.N.C. High-Waist Skinny Pants, Created for Macy’s (originally $60) now with prices starting at just $36, until October 6, available exclusively at Macy’s!

Are you looking for “the one”? Prepare to meet your perfect match, the I.N.C. High-Waist Skinny Pants. We’re confident they will be everyone’s one true love and why are we so sure? Naturally, because of the reviewers. This incredibly well-reviewed pant ranks high on many lists and with good reason. One reviewer deemed them “the most perfect pant ever” and another said they “loved it.” But what truly sets these pants apart from the rest?

Let’s start with its insanely flattering fit. This high-waisted pant provided many with the right amount of coverage to conceal any of those problematic midsections. The material was thin without being too thin, and heavy without being too heavy where it was uncomfortable. Instead, this material provided a “stretchier” fit that “slimmed out” many’s bottom halves. One reviewer actually loved how it “enhanced [her] womanly shape” in the most flattering of ways.

Skinny pants are problematic (or at least the ones we — and all of the trusty reviewers — have dealt with)! The length is always off. One pair is too long and the other is too short. There’s truly never an in-between option that fits just right. Well, there wasn’t until now. Reviewers couldn’t get over the extremely quality fit these pants provide. Not only did these pants hit wearer’s “thighs and hips,” they also extended down to the ankle too. This truly made it hard not to notice how sleek, sophisticated and toned their legs suddenly appeared with absolutely no gym sessions required (which is always a major bonus).

Even harder to resist? The five sensational shades up for grabs. One reviewer loved this pant so much she opted for not one but “three shades” and we can understand why. Not only will it have our work-week dressing planned out in no time, but the gold zipper works overtime as the ultimate accessory too. Not only is this pant sleek and slimming but it’ll have Us looking stylish each and every [single] day!

