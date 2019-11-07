This Casual Slouchy Sweater Is a Fall Closet Staple — And It’s Only $23!





Layering is essential in the fall and winter months. As it gets colder and colder, we need to make sure that we’re keeping warm every time that we step outside to go to work or run some errands!

But layering is crucial for another very important reason — office temperatures! If you’re anything like Us, you’ve experienced varying levels of heat at your place of work that’s almost as unpredictable as the weather itself. Some days it’s freezing, and on others it feels like you’re working in a sauna! Luckily, this cozy cardigan is the perfect piece to keep handy when dealing with the dubious workplace climate.

Imily Bela Batwing Oversized Wrap Cardigan

Get the Imily Bela Batwing Oversized Wrap Cardigan for prices starting at just $23, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 7, 2019, but are subject to change.

This oversized Imily Bela cardigan is the perfect way to layer and balance your body temperature to fit whatever environment you find yourself in. It’s definitely made for brisk fall days and is especially great if you commute via public transportation. If you’ve ever been on a crowded commuter train or bus, you know that body heat travels and gets incredibly uncomfortable. But this cardigan is loose enough that so that it makes it breathable and wearable — even on the most packed subway car.

There’s nothing worse than wearing a sweater that’s too warm that you wish you could take off, or wearing a thin long sleeve that you wish kept you toastier. It’s an interesting time of year weather-wise, because we truly never know what we’re going to get. But layering with cardigans like this Imily Bela one make sure that we’re never in a bind!

This oversized cardigan features giant batwing sleeves that definitely emulate a boho vibe. It comes in seven amazing colors, all of which are extremely versatile for any wardrobe. The black is a classic pick, the burnt red color is a more daring choice and the dark green feels woodsy and rustic. You truly can’t go wrong with any of these colors, so the choice is all yours!

With shoppers saying that this Imily Bela cardigan is the “perfect slouchy sweater” and that it’s “soft and comfy,” we’re convinced that we need to pick up one for ourselves. And on top of that, it’s also super affordable! We may just have to buy one to keep at home and one just for the office — we’re sure we’ll get so much use out of them both!

