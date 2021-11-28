Pucker Up With Katie Holmes’ Favorite Lip Gloss

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s not even winter yet, but our lips are already getting chapped! As temperatures drop, our skin becomes dreadfully dry. The weather is frightful but our cracked complexion is definitely not delightful. The holidays are only a month away, and we need a hydration boost stat. After all, moisture is a must when you’re underneath the mistletoe. And we want to have smooth lips for our midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve. Plus, a plump pout really pops — and we have to shine at our holiday parties!

When it comes to makeup, one celebrity strikes the perfect balance between natural and next-level — Katie Holmes. The actress is a regular beauty brand ambassador, and her glam never disappoints. After learning that she had recommended a particular lip product, we simply had to have it. Last year, Holmes shared her top lip pick with InStyle: “All of the Chanel lip glosses!”

No wonder her lip gloss is poppin’, her lip gloss is cool (does anyone else remember that Lil Mama song from 2008, or is it just Us?). From clothing to cosmetics, Chanel is the epitome of chic. Now you can shop Holmes’ favorite lip gloss at Nordstrom!

Get the Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss Moisturizing Glossimer Lip Gloss for just $32 at Nordstrom!

The Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss Moisturizing Glossimer Lip Gloss leaves lips silky smooth. This nonstick, ultra-light lip gloss features a dual-sided applicator for optimal coverage and precision. Formulated with coconut oil, peptides, vitamin E and a hydraboost complex, this gloss provides hours of moisture and long-lasting color. And it’s available in five different shades — light pink, berry red, honey nude, bright red and bubblegum pink.

With all of the fabulous feedback about this lip gloss, we couldn’t just pick one or two reviews to highlight. So, we’re just going to leave these responses here:

“Truly the most iconic lip gloss. The color is perfect and complementary to all lips. And who doesn’t love to give Chanel kisses?! 10/10 recommend!!”

“This is one of the best lip glosses I’ve ever used. Rouge Coco gloss is perfect! The texture is smooth and light. It feels like I’ve applied softness to my lips, and the gloss is shiny, weightless and has that sweet spot of color payoff: not completely sheer, but not near solid color either.”

“This is my third purchase of this gloss and I love it! It gives a nice color coverage, isn’t sticky and stays put for hours. It is very moisturizing and never dries out my lips!”

“This gloss discreetly glides off the wand onto the lips for an even, smooth distribution. What’s more enchanting is the color I chose really knocks my socks off! Once again, Chanel stands out at every level.”

“Light, thin, delicate veil of color. Smooth as crème brulee, hydrating as Perrier.”

Take it from these satisfied shoppers — and Katie Holmes — and try this Chanel lip gloss. It makes a perfect stocking stuffer!

Not your style? Explore more from Chanel here and shop all other beauty products from Nordstrom here!

