This Elegant Deep Blue Cap Sleeve Dress Is Less Than $50

Need a beautiful new dress that’s fit for a variety of different occasions? Don’t want to spend over $50 on said dress? It sounds like you need to take a trip to Walmart and stock up. There’s an absolutely gorgeous piece you can nab right now for less than $50 (significantly less) and you can wear it for just about any event.

Head on over to Walmart and get the Jessica Simpson Flare Cap Sleeve Dress, which you can bring home for just $32. That’s a ridiculously cheap price for a dress that looks like you could wear to a wedding, a fancy dinner, or a fancy party. It’s also perfect for wearing on a date, if you have any coming up. Married folks, you can hit the down in this dress for date night, too!

This dress is made of stretch-friendly polyester, with a sweetheart neckline, a cap sleeve, and smocking at the back panel. It also has elastic at the waist in case you occasionally need some more room – don’t be afraid to chow down! Plus, it has a sleeve strap to hide your bra if you need it to go away for your outfit to look complete.

Best of all, this dress comes in regular and plus size options, so everyone can find their fit. If the deep Twilight Blue shade isn’t to your liking, you can opt for the Dream Chaser Border Print, which is a beautiful set of flowers on a light pink background. This dress is a truly versatile option that you won’t want to miss out on. Make sure you add yours to your cart and get it before it’s gone. This kind of affordable look always goes quickly, after all.

