I hate to admit it, but the most beloved item in our household isn’t a painting, stylish furniture piece or even a Stanley cup (contain your shock). But here’s the thing — this one item brings me everlasting joy. What salvation is this, you ask? An electric blanket. It’s the adult version of a childhood security blanket that I’m sure my therapist will be thrilled to weigh in on upon reading this.

Blame it on genetics or New York in January, but my body is always cold — and I was on a long quest for the softest, coziest blanket known to mankind. Thankfully, the search is finally over. I’ve endured bitter disappointments after splurging on overpriced blankets boasting fancy brand names or lofty promises of warmth. But the one that’s truly won my heart is Sealy’s Electric Blanket.

Get Sealy's Electric Blanket for prices starting at just $60!

I love a blanket that wraps you up like a warm hug, and this one certainly delivers. Available in four sizes — throw, twin, full or Queen — it’s ideal for lounging around the house. If you’re looking for maximum coziness, I recommend upgrading to the full size. I’ve never been satisfied with a throw blanket which covers my feet but leaves my midriff chilly. It makes me wonder about the purpose of throw blankets altogether, aside from tucking in your dog (or child) at night.

The Sealy blanket also comes with a reassuring five-year warranty! Considering my last heated blanket, which cost a staggering $250 on sale, broke after just four months, this guarantee will surely ease your mind. And the best part? It starts at just $59.99. I’m coming up on my one-year anniversary with this blanket, and I’m probably going to celebrate by buying my husband one so he stops stealing it in the middle of the night.

There are ten heat settings from low to high with a timer which can be set from one to 12 hours while you sleep. I feel safe leaving it plugged in with its ETL & FCC certifications, meeting safety requirements as long as it’s in a 120V AC wall outlet. Plus, it’s machine washable, so you can rinse out any foul odors or stains your dog may leave behind. And yes, this is also my dog’s favorite blanket, so you can imagine the family huddle on cold nights always ending up on my side of the bed. If you like your space, consider buying one for everyone in the family. “It’s nice and warm, and it’s probably the only reason I’m surviving winter this year,” says a five-star reviewer on Amazon. They adore it during winter, while I find comfort in it year-round — but then again, I also light indoor fires in July for ambiance. But if there were ever a perfect time to invest in this product, the bleak mid-winter would undoubtedly be it. Give it a try, and if you’re not happy, you can always send it back to Amazon.

It’s quick, painless and a true comfort during this time of year.

