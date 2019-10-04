



Trends may come and go but our signature style remains the same — it’s the simplest form of self-expression. A certain blouse or bag tells our individual story without Us ever having to speak a single word. With so much riding on a handful of perfect pieces, it’s important to take some time to select the right ones. But how — or where —do we even begin?

Searching for inspiration is essential. Go for a walk outside and scope street style, or if you’re a fashion lover like Us, turn to the runways. Not only will it provide a window into this season’s hottest new designs but it’ll also work as an anchor as we continue to develop our aesthetic. Now, we’re painfully aware designer couture is a bit out of reach (budget-wise) but want to know what isn’t? The hottest accessory for Spring-Summer 2020! This versatile necklace set is the affordable accessory that’ll be our new everyday essential all year long.

See it: Grab the Dremcoue 12 Pcs Layered Choker Necklace Set (originally $13) now with prices starting at just $11 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2019, but are subject to change.

Don’t call it a comeback — gold necklaces have been here and they aren’t going anywhere! Dainty gold necklaces were hotter than ever this past spring and summer and were seen on every Hollywood A-lister from Kendall Jenner to Cara Delevingne. So, what’s so special about the Dremcoue 12 Pcs Layered Choker Necklace Set? Just about everything if you’re asking Us — or the countless reviewers swooning over it.

This all-inclusive set takes the necklace obsession to the next level! We love how we can take this supermodel-approved trend and implement it into our day-to-day lives, and it’s incredibly easy. First, all 12 pieces range in size. The shortest length is 13 inches and the longest chain is upwards of 20 inches, and what’s so special about that? It can easily be mixed and matched on a case-by-case basis.

On days we want a softer look, opt for one necklace — and whenever the situation calls for edging things up a bit, simply add a handful of them. Not only will it sizzle in style but all of the pieces will bring something new to the table (or look).

In addition, each necklace also happens to feature a different charm pendant too. There’s everything from stars to crosses and even peace signs! It’s great for anyone who’s looking to create a theme within their jewelry or as one reviewer said needs a piece for “every single occasion” on their calendar.

The true magic of this set? So many reviewers loved how it eliminated wasting time and money! Typically speaking, it takes “time to build up [a necklace] collection” as well-versed as this one. We all know the painful shopping woes of accessory shopping (or at least we did). Here, this all-inclusive set offers everything and more. The “full selection of delicate necklaces” are so stylish and wearable that many couldn’t imagine their accessory collections without it.

Every piece was “high-quality, durable and sturdy,” and the dainty necklaces elevated their looks in seconds. The keyword here is dainty — as in, we can easily pack them away when we’re living our lives on-the-go. This truly makes this necklace set the all-in-one we don’t just want but need… from this season to the next!

