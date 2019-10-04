



It’s no secret that the older we get, the more things start to change. In fact, truer words have never been spoken when it comes to our wardrobes. Gone are the days we’d find ourselves choosing trendier pieces over timeless classics. Lately, we’re all about scooping up investment items, which is beneficial for several reasons. It’s a major plus knowing that we’re not only investing in items for ourselves — but that some of them can be passed down to the next generation (or at least lent to a stylish friend).

We love a good bargain as much as the next person but we’re also all about an occasional splurge that’s worth the higher price tag. The best, though, is finding one of those coveted must-haves and knowing that it has true staying power and will be a staple from one season to the next. Now, what’s better than that? If you’re asking Us, nothing beats this pair of shoes.

See it: Grab a pair of the SARTO by Franco Sarto Sloan Bootie for $150, available at Nordstrom!

Want to take a step in the right direction? We’d strongly recommend starting with these right here. The SARTO by Franco Sarto Sloan Booties will have Us putting our best foot forward — fashionably, of course. This beautiful bootie didn’t just catch our eye but the reviewers also took notice! So many of them could not get over how “classic and comfortable” this bootie didn’t just look but actually felt. It was the ultimate shoe for the “fall and winter” according to one reviewer, and another agreed wholeheartedly. She claims it’s her “new favorite,” and can anyone blame her? We can’t!

Our favorite reviewer mentioned how stunned how such a “simple shoe” could look so “sleek” and quite frankly, we couldn’t believe it either. This bootie masters the art of doing enough without doing too much. It comes available in five fabulous shades and each and every single one of them is divine. There’s a black leather version for anyone who’s looking for an everyday essential.

Next, there’s a toasted suede for those looking for a new neutral and the other colors are a well-balanced blend of fabric, textures and patterns. Our personal favorite for any shopper looking to take a walk on the wild side? Step into the navy leather! It features a snakeskin-inspired design that will completely elevate their look in seconds. And, since this bootie is “so hard to resist,” it’ll be a complete head-turner too.

See it: Grab a pair of the SARTO by Franco Sarto Sloan Bootie for $150, available at Nordstrom!

Music to your ears, right? What’s really sending Us over the top here is the extremely walkable heel. Sure, we loved the almond-toe front as it was the delicate detail we didn’t know we needed, but this really sealed the deal. It measures in at 1.75 inches and the verdict is perfection! Whether we’re running late on our morning commute or checking off errands over the weekend, it’s the shoe we’ll continuously choose. The chunkier heel will offer up the much-needed comfort and support our feet will thank Us later.

Still having trouble believing the hype? One reviewer said it was her go-to “everyday shoe” and another says they’re “great-quality” and feature an even better “fit.” So, when you’re looking for a long-lasting shoe that’s worth the investment, our money is on this beautiful bootie that will survive the test of time!

See it: Grab a pair of the SARTO by Franco Sarto Sloan Bootie for $150, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional SARTO by Franco Sarto items, more booties and women’s shoes also available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!