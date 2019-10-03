



Gone are the days you had to be an LA lady to be a blue jean baby! Nowadays, it doesn’t matter where “home” is for you on the map — when it comes to strutting around in a stylish pair of blue jeans, our recommendation is simple: wear them often. We completely understand that that’s easier said than done. When it comes to finding “the one,” it’s as impossible as finding a diamond in the rough.

From lengths that are too long or many others that are too short, it’s one personal problem after the next. The keyword here? Personal. As in, Us too! We’ve also fallen victim to this denim dilemma and what’s our solution? Turn to the streets — street style, that is. Just take a look at Hollywood’s leading ladies like Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Hilary Duff. While their careers span many different reals, they all have one thing in common: these pants.

The Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans are on the top of everyone’s list — especially Hollywood’s A-listers too. It seems everyone can’t get enough of this dreamy denim and it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone either. The brand just celebrated its 146-year anniversary in the business with a star-studded soiree. So, when it comes to knowing a thing or two about making denim a forever trend, Levi’s is the poster child.

The secret to their long-lasting success? Denim that lasts. Take this skinny jean for example. Sure, it’s insanely chic but it’s also classic. Levi’s dialed-in on their brand’s timeless signature style and took it to the next level by completely remastering it. Here, this re-interpretation is fun, fresh and fashionable. The one distinctive difference? The skinnier leg, which is a huge game-changer.

It’ll tighten and tone those bottom halves, and the best part is it won’t require countless hours in the gym to do so. All that’s required is stepping into these perfect pants. And, if that wasn’t good enough as is, have we mentioned it’s also perfect for showing off any of those fabulous pairs of shoes in our closets? From little black booties to strappy stilettos, each and every single pair will be on full display.

We know, we know, it’s phenomenal. These pants are perfect from start-to-finish and we mean it. We love all five available washes, the front zip fly and even the 5-pocket styling but our favorite part is the length. We’ve already mentioned how sleek and slimming it is but we haven’t even mentioned that it creates peace of mind. No one will fear stepping — or tripping — over their pant legs. It’s short without being too short, where we’re straddling the line of Capri-length territory. Here, it’s the perfect length for anyone looking for versatility and wearability. Hollywood and beyond have taken notice.

Hilary Duff was recently seen in West Hollywood, California rocking the 501’s frayed straight-legged version. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber prefer to stick to their signature collaborations exclusively, and Emily Ratajkowski? She gives new life to these signature skinnies on a regular basis. So, while there is a lot to unpack here — the 501 denim collection is extremely large — we prefer sticking to the basics, like these pants. This A-list-approved skinny jean will have Us mastering fall fashion in seconds.

Not your style? Check out more denim and women's clothing on sale also available at Levi's here!

