Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

This Sexy, Slinky Velvet Top Is Your New Date Night Fave

By
Unique Bargains Velvet Off-Shoulder Top
Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all need a little more velvet in our lives. When’s the last time you saw anyone wear velvet? Maybe you had a cuddly velvet blanket or a pair of crushed velvet pants. Why not try a blouse made entirely out of the fabric? It’s definitely an option, especially since it has a reputation of being a slinky, sexy fabric that’ll look great on you as it hugs your curves. And we found the perfect top that you’ll want for your next date.

Related: This Silky Feel Blouse Is So Casual Luxury, It Works With Leggings

Head on over to Walmart to get the Unique Bargains Velvet Off-Shoulder Top for just $27. This off-shoulder top is fun, stretchy, and made to incorporate bandage elements so it’ll cling to your figure like a bodycon dress. It’s a slim fit cut that’ll help you to show off your chest in a delicate, feminine way.

See it!

Get the Unique Bargains Velvet Off-Shoulder Top for just $27 at Walmart!

This gorgeous dark green color looks like a brilliant emerald, and it looks to complement just about any skin tone beautifully. It also wraps over at the chest with a knot-like embellishment. It’s the perfect top to wear with a pair of black slacks, leggings, or a skirt. The leather that’s styled in the photo? Actually genius – you could do that, too.

See it!

Get the Unique Bargains Velvet Off-Shoulder Top for just $27 at Walmart!

This is the type of affordable look that you’ll definitely want to save for the most romantic date night you have on your roster. And if romance isn’t interesting to you right now, you can just wear it out to a fancy dinner or even a brunch. It’ll put the emphasis on your eyes and your features, after all.

Get the Unique Bargains Velvet Off-Shoulder Top for just $27 at Walmart!

However you decide to wear this top, however, be sure you grab yours before it goes out of stock. This is the type of affordable luxury Walmart has become so ridiculously good at over the last few months, and you’d do well not to sleep on them. This top is absolutely beautiful!

Related: I'm Strutting Into the New Year With This Bold Sheer Blouse

amazon-chicgal-kimono-cardigan

Deal of the Day

This Kimono Cardigan With 61K+ Reviews Is Up to 54% Off for a Limited Time View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!