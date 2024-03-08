This Sexy, Slinky Velvet Top Is Your New Date Night Fave

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all need a little more velvet in our lives. When’s the last time you saw anyone wear velvet? Maybe you had a cuddly velvet blanket or a pair of crushed velvet pants. Why not try a blouse made entirely out of the fabric? It’s definitely an option, especially since it has a reputation of being a slinky, sexy fabric that’ll look great on you as it hugs your curves. And we found the perfect top that you’ll want for your next date.

Head on over to Walmart to get the Unique Bargains Velvet Off-Shoulder Top for just $27. This off-shoulder top is fun, stretchy, and made to incorporate bandage elements so it’ll cling to your figure like a bodycon dress. It’s a slim fit cut that’ll help you to show off your chest in a delicate, feminine way.

This gorgeous dark green color looks like a brilliant emerald, and it looks to complement just about any skin tone beautifully. It also wraps over at the chest with a knot-like embellishment. It’s the perfect top to wear with a pair of black slacks, leggings, or a skirt. The leather that’s styled in the photo? Actually genius – you could do that, too.

This is the type of affordable look that you’ll definitely want to save for the most romantic date night you have on your roster. And if romance isn’t interesting to you right now, you can just wear it out to a fancy dinner or even a brunch. It’ll put the emphasis on your eyes and your features, after all.

However you decide to wear this top, however, be sure you grab yours before it goes out of stock. This is the type of affordable luxury Walmart has become so ridiculously good at over the last few months, and you’d do well not to sleep on them. This top is absolutely beautiful!