In need of a wardrobe refresh? We’re right there with you. After a year of laying low, it’s time to step up your style game — but let’s be real: The same old stores may not be delivering in the fashion department. The solution? Shopping Three Sixty Five, a brand new capsule collection that includes bestselling items from New Republic, Melrose Place, Five Four and GRC.

Developed by Five Four Group, a fashion brand incubator based out of Los Angeles, these products offer classic silhouettes in premium fabrics for the modern man. “In everything we do, the details matter. We pride ourselves in designing garments and footwear that can be worn every day, for every occasion, any style, 365 days a year. We designed this collection to represent a year-round uniform that gets better over time,” Josh Kaplan, New Republic and Melrose Place CEO, said in a press release.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the man in your life, prepare to be wowed by these everyday essentials. Read on for our five favorites!

This Comfy Cotton Crewneck Sweatshirt

French terry is all the rage right now — and with good reason. The sumptuous fabric turns a standard crewneck into a show-stopping piece!

Get the Melrose Place Ozark Crewneck for just $78 at Revolve Man now!

These Sleek Sneakers

The right pair of kicks is crucial, and these suede sneakers shouldn’t be skipped over!

Get the New Republic Kurt Sneakers for just $98 at Revolve Man now!

These Trendy Running Shorts

Running your city has never been easier — these shorts are a hit.

Get the Grand Running Club Kinetic Shorts for just $65 at Revolve Man now!

These Classic Chelsea Boots

Every man needs a quality pair of Chelsea boots in their closet, and these offer fashion and function at a fair price point.

Get the New Republic Maison Jodhpur Boots for just $148 at Revolve Man now!

This Staple Shirt

The shacket trend isn’t slowing down, and this lightweight option is at the top of our shopping list.

Get the Five Four Meyer Cotton Twill Overshirt for just $52 at Revolve Man now!

Shop the entire Three Sixty Five collection at Revolve Man now!

