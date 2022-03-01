Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s pillow talk, shall we? From sleeping to decorative designs, pillows are an absolute necessity. We all have our different preferences when it comes to size and softness, but we can probably all agree that no bed or couch is complete without these fluffy fixtures. Some say that less is more — but when it comes to pillows, we believe you can never have enough. And one type of sleep support that always adds pizzazz to your home is a throw pillow. We have so much fun incorporating different textures and patterns into our space to spice up our interior design.

Right now, Amazon is offering major discounts on a wide selection of throw pillows. We rounded up our five favorites below. Shop this limited time sale before it’s too late!

These Boho Throw Pillow Covers

These throw pillows totally have a three-day pass to Coachella. We’re obsessed with the trendy boho vibes of this four-piece set! Shoppers say that the canvas and faux leather fabric is high quality. In fact, one customer even declared, “Look like a million bucks.” We’ll take it!

Get the Galmaxs7 Boho Throw Pillow Covers Set of 4 for just $23 (originally $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Striped Linen Throw Pillow Covers

Earn your stripes with these farmhouse style linen throw pillows. They look like they’re straight out of a West Elm catalog or our dream house in the Hamptons. One reviewer called these covers “perfect…cute, affordable and great quality!”

Get the Kiuree Grey and Cream Farmhouse Throw Pillow Covers for just $13 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Plush Textured Throw Pillow Covers

It’s hard to find one throw pillow that will match any aesthetic, but these ivory textured covers fit the bill. Made with wool-like fabric on the front and velvet on the back, these embroidered pillows look so luxe. “They’re super soft and work great!” one shopper shared. “And so far everyone loves them. They’re very comfortable and look great.”

Get the Volcanics Pack of 2 Faux Wool Throw Pillow Covers for just $12 (originally $14) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Velvet Throw Pillow Covers

Starting at just $6, enjoy the lush texture of these velvet pintuck throw pillow covers that come in multiple colors. “I love these, they look like they cost 4x what they did,” gushed one reviewer. “They are so soft and well made.”

Get the Jauxio Diamond Pinch Pleated Crystal Velvet Pillowcases for just $6 (originally $16) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Pink Pom-Pom Throw Pillow Covers

Pretty in pink! We’re crushing on these pom-pom lumbar pillow covers, also available in grey, cream and yellow. According to one customer, “These covers are soft like velvet. They are made very well with a hidden zipper and great stitching. The pom poms are so cute and attached securely. They are a great accent to any room!”

Get the Lekeplus Decorative Throw Pillow Covers starting at just $7 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

