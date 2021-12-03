This Longline Plaid Shacket Looks So Much Like Tia Booth’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you missing your shackets already? The shacket (a.k.a.t shirt jacket) trend really took off over this past year, but most of them work better for fall, or maybe spring, rather than winter. They’re not warm enough to wear on their own, but they’re a little too clunky to wear under another coat.

That’s why this is the perfect time of year for this heavier, longline shacket from Amazon. We found it earlier in the fall after Tia Booth wore something similar, but now is the time to grab it if you haven’t already!

Booth, a fan-favorite from The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise — and current co-host of the Click Bait podcast with fellow fan-faves Natasha Parker and Joe Amabile — is always a killer source of inspiration when it comes to fashion. When we saw her post an Instagram story wearing a longline plaid shacket with boots, we just couldn’t get it out of our heads. We took a screenshot to save and found this piece on Amazon with so many similarities!

Now, we like this specific shacket for colder weather because it’s made of soft acrylic and 30% wool, so it’s definitely thicker and warmer than your traditional shacket. Tie it up with the removable belt and you can even wear it as a coat! We guess instead of a longline shacket you could call this a “shoat,” but it doesn’t quite have the same ring to it.

This shacket reaches down to around the knees, and it has a plaid design all over. It has a collar and functional buttons down the placket, plus buttons at the sleeve cuffs. These sleeves have a slight lantern effect, by the way, adding a subtle yet seriously stylish feature to this piece. Oh, and there are deep side pockets, which we know everyone loves to see!

This piece is currently available in three colors. The Coffee shade is most like Booth’s and will be very versatile, but you can’t go wrong with the blue or black versions either. Rock one with leggings, a crop top and boots like Booth, or tuck a top into a pair of jeans and slip on some mules. Just a couple of ideas to get you started!

