Here’s How This Bestselling Turtleneck Will Turn You Into a Style Genius

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever feel like your outfits are just…missing something? You like everything you’re wearing, and yet it’s not all coming together the way you thought it would. What do other people have that we don’t? We especially thought our style would hit an upward trajectory when the colder weather started to hit, but it’s still just cruising along in a flat line.

Luckily, that thing that other people seem to have that we don’t is actually a physical, buyable piece. It doesn’t have to be a big mystery, and it doesn’t have to be expensive either. Something as simple as a new basic could actually transform your wardrobe. Not a regular tee or tank though — a turtleneck top!

Get the Herou Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Top starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not a single version of this turtleneck top costs over $20, so get excited. This sweater/top hybrid is a current bestseller on Amazon, and it’s what’s going to finally turn you into the style genius you’ve always been at heart.

Not all turtlenecks have to be heavy, chunky-knit sweaters — this one is made of a thinner, soft, stretchy material to fit more like a regular long-sleeve tee, but with that fashionable neckline that elevates everything. The fabric has a slim fit, so it doesn’t cling, but it fits close enough to the body that you can still show of your figure. Even on its own, tucked into a pair of jeans or a skirt, it’s already going to earn you compliments. The layering is where the fun really starts to pile on though (literally)!

Get the Herou Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Top starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

We’re going to dole out a bunch of ideas for you right now. One of our favorite ways to wear a turtleneck like this is under our favorite summer camis, tucked into a pair of distressed jeans or even nice trousers. It would also look so cute under a button-up shirt with a few buttons undone, or under a dress, whether it’s a fun, flared mini or a sleek, sophisticated midi slip dress. You could also wear it under a sweater vest for a very trendy outfit, or under a blazer for a more professional vibe. You could even rock it under another, looser-fitting sweater if it’s super cold out!

Oh, and don’t forget to have fun with layering necklaces over the neckline! And to check out all of the colors. There are currently 25 available, with plenty of solid shades, a handful of cool tie-dyes and a leopard print. Go check them out!

Get the Herou Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Top starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Herou here and see more bestselling pullover sweaters at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!