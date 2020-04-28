Skip the DIY Mess With These 5 Tie-Dye Face Masks From Amazon

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

While the only face masks most of us owned before this year were of the skincare variety, protective face masks are now an essential for everyone. Medical-grade and N-95 masks should all be donated to healthcare workers on the front lines, but what about the rest of us? We can’t just go bare-faced out into the world. Cloth masks are the recommended way to go right now, as per the guidelines of the CDC!

So many companies have stepped up to make face masks for us all to use, so no need to worry if you can’t sew…or just don’t want to. There are so many masks now available on Amazon, and that means the design options are endless. Our favorite design right now? Anything with tie-dye! Tie-dye is huge on social media these days, and these masks are a great way to hop on the trend while also helping to slow the spread. Plus, they’re already made perfectly. No mess necessary!

Riah Fashion Fabric Face Cover

We love the way the pastel shades of this mask blend into one another, and we can tell just by looking at it that it’s going to be comfy to wear!

Get the Riah Fashion Fabric Face Cover for just $15 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 5, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Sojourner Face Mask (9-Pack)

These multifunctional masks can also be worn as headbands, scarves, wristbands, hairbands and more — and they come in a pack of nine.

Get the Sojourner Face Mask (9-Pack) for just $36 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Reoria 2-in-1 Headband & Face Mask

This one-size-fits-all mask is lightweight enough that you might even forget you’re wearing it. Until you see that cool tie-dye print in the mirror, of course!

Get the Reoria 2-in-1 Headband & Face Mask for just $6 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 11, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Nayinlan Neck Gaiter

This neck gaiter can be worn in many ways, and it even comes in numerous tie-dye prints! Versatility knows no bounds here!

Get the Nayinlan Neck Gaiter for just $10 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 11, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

WOP Face Mask

With eight tie-dye masks to choose from, moisture-wicking fabric and high elasticity, you’re going to want to wear this mask over and over. Just remember to wash it between wears!

Get the WOP Face Mask for just $7 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 6, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Want to see more? Shop other tie-dye face masks available at Amazon here

