5 Pairs of Tie-Dye Leggings That Will Brighten Your Life With Color

If you’re not wearing tie-dye right now, you’re missing out. The season’s biggest trend is just ramping up and social media is all over it. Whether your favorite accounts are attempting tricky DIY dyes or showing off their latest colorful purchases, you’ve probably already felt the inspiration kick in!

Some pieces are definitely easier to dye than others. When it comes to stretchy leggings, it’s best to leave things to the professionals — especially if you want a pair you’ll actually feel comfortable wearing! We picked out some of our favorites for you to grab online today, so check them out below!

VIV Collection Heart Broken Leggings

Under $15 for a pair of leggings loved by over 1,600 reviewers? It’s true! These buttery-soft leggings are comfortable, supportive and way cute. The red and pink effect is just gorgeous and boldly beautiful for summer. They also come in only two sizes, each covering a variety of fits to help you shop!

Get the VIV Collection Heart Broken Leggings for just $12 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 16, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Core 10 Spectrum Yoga Leggings

These cropped leggings remind Us of the sky on a perfect 75-degree day, the sun peeking out just enough through the clouds to warm our skin without leaving us overheated. More importantly though, there’s a hidden pocket at the back of the waistband — and an inclusive size range!

Get the Core 10 Spectrum Yoga Leggings in White/Navy Tie Dye starting at just $22 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 17, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

INTERESTPRINT Stretchy Leggings

We all know and love the look of a classic rainbow tie-dye. These stretchy leggings nail the look, and the material is there to move with you, whether you’re banging out some burpees or taking a short walk around the block!

Get the INTERESTPRINT Stretchy Leggings in Multi 11 for just $22 at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Free People Om Shanti Tie Dye Leggings

We love, love, love these leggings, from their wide, ribbed waistband to their dreamy dye. The most surprising feature though? If you check out the back, you’ll find small perforations down each leg, creating a stylish stripe of breathability!

Get the Free People FP Movement Om Shanti Tie Dye Leggings for just $88 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

ICONOFLASH Running Leggings

These leggings have a second-skin feel — a.k.a. hardly any feel at all. And hey, the drip effect of the tie-dye isn’t only compliment-worthy, but it will totally make your legs look longer — especially with that high-rise silhouette!

Get the ICONOFLASH Running Leggings for just $24 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 22, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

