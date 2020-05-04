Remember the rise of ripped denim? As the style became more and more popular, the more negative opinions began to surface, with some asking why anyone would buy a pair of pre-ripped jeans. It was basically the whole “Are leggings pants?” thing all over again. But the end result of both? Well, it’s 2020 and they’re still owning it as top trends. In fact, they’re only evolving!

If you thought ripped jeans were great and love the feel of leggings, we just found your next fashion purchase. If you also love crazy affordable pricing for top-quality pieces backed by thousands of reviews, you’re in even more luck. These bottoms have all of the above and we are swooning!

Get the DIBAOLONG High Waist Yoga Pants Ripped Tummy Control Leggings starting at just $10 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 7, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Ripped leggings? Oh, yes. The style of these bottoms is so perfectly executed that over 3,000 shoppers have taken notice, having immediately fallen in love with them. Multiple reviewers are comparing their incredibly comfortable feel to LuLaRoe and saying they even prefer these to Lululemon. Some were worried about if the holes at the thighs would be flattering, but were happy to report that nothing is tight enough to squeeze — the material sits against their legs like a second skin!

These leggings are made of a four-way power-stretch material that’s breathable, soft, and non see-through. It’s sweat-wicking too. While these bottoms are fantastic for a night out, ultimately, they are still yoga pants, making them must-haves for your workouts as well, whether you’re practicing barre in your living room with a chair or going for a refreshing run outdoors!

These full-length leggings have a wide, high-rise waistband that shapes and stays up throughout your day, making it both flattering and functional — name a better duo than that! Even better is that we can experience their greatness in 17 colors right now, with plenty of solids to choose from and even leopard and camo prints!

Whether you’re wearing these leggings with a cropped hoodie and chunky white sneakers or an off-the-shoulder top and heeled sandals, they’re going to quickly become compliment magnets for you. We recommend picking up a few pairs, because you’re not going to want to stop wearing them!

