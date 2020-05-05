This Tie-Dye Loungewear Set Comes in So Many Fun Colors and Designs

Tie-dye. It’s fun, it’s colorful and it never gets old. It first gained western popularity in the 1960s, and it thankfully just never really disappeared. Over the past month or so though, it’s become an actual social media sensation. There are so many Instagram videos and TikTok tutorials of people showing off their new rainbow swirls, and everyone wants in!

Tie-dying can be pretty messy though, and when you want a more intricate design, it takes skill. Screwing up can be devastating — and no, we’re not being dramatic! Okay, maybe a little, but still. That’s why sometimes it’s safer to get a pre-dyed piece, or in this case, a set. You get that same funky, timeless style with no chance of error!

Get the Elapsy Women’s Tie-Dye Printed Pajama Set starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This loungewear set is currently available in 16 variations, so you’re going to fall in love with at least one, whether you’re looking for a simple black and white dye, spring pastels or a cool blue fade. It’s about more than just the colors though. Some sets have a long-sleeve hoodie with a kangaroo pocket and a V-neckline, while others feature a long-sleeve tee and the rest feature a short-sleeve tee. All come with matching drawstring joggers on the bottom though, tapered to flatter your legs!

The material of these pieces is lightweight and extra soft, made to be breathable so you can even wear it in warmer weather. It’s going to be your favorite thing for keeping cozy once the air conditioner is set to and kept at full blast!

We love these sets because the tops and bottoms are made to match each other, but we can obviously mix and match as well — either with another tie-dye piece or with a solid. Imagine a pair of the joggers with a cropped tank top, or one of the tees half-tucked into jeans. You can wear the tops off one shoulder too for an even more effortlessly chic look!

We definitely recommend picking up one of these sets for yourself. It’s OOTD worthy for sure, even if you’re just chilling with your laptop and pet in bed, but it will stay in style even long after all of this is over. That’s why it makes a great gift too! You can even match with all of your friends on your next Zoom call! Too cute.

