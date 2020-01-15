These Five-Star Timberland Boots Can Brave Any Storm — On Sale Now!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Phenomenal winter boots are essential to getting through this treacherous season. We never know when we’ll be met with an unexpected flurry or freezing rain storm, and we don’t always have the right pair of shoes on when events like this occur.

But you won’t need to worry about wet socks or freezing cold toes while wearing this pair of Timberland boots. They’re extremely durable and can definitely help you muddle through the rest of the winter in style. Plus, they’re on sale right now for a price that can’t be beat!

Get the Timberland 6″ Courmayeur Valley Shearling Waterproof Boot (originally $180) on sale for prices starting at just $120, available from Zappos!

Just by looking at this pair of shearling-lined boots from Timberland, we could see why they’ve been given a five-star rating. And after reading the positive reviews, you can consider Us sold! One satisfied Zappos customer said that these boots are “perfect” and another said that they’re “very comfortable straight out the box.” We hate the time it takes to break in a pair of new shoes, so it’s nice to know that these don’t require that extra investment.

These boots are made from a premium leather upper and are lined with an ultra-plush authentic shearling material, which also peeks out on the top of the boot to create an elegant cuffed look. they have a 1 1/2 inch high heel and are equipped with an expertly designed sole, made to grip any surface.

These Timberland boots also have the signature lace-up closure that the brand is known for, with an imprinted logo on the side of the heel. One reviewer notes that these boots “run a little narrow,” so it might be a good idea to order a half size larger than what you’d typically purchase. They also come in three universally-loved colors — black, tan and dark grey.

Though the season might be slowly coming to a close, you can still get a lot of amazing use out of these Timberland winter boots. They’re also a great item to pick up right now while they’re on sale to prepare for the next winter season. This is the perfect time of year to score major discounts on great seasonal items, and this pair of Timberland boots practically take the cake!

