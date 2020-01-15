We all know that there are quite a few hacks to get away with wearing leggings to work. At this point it’s become fairly easy to disguise our favorite piece of loungewear to create a truly office-appropriate outfit.

Though wearing leggings to work might feel like a breeze for more casual office environments, it can be a lot harder for workplaces that have a stricter dress code culture. But we’ve found the perfect pair of “dress” pants that are actually comfy yoga pants in disguise — available to order from Amazon right now!

Get the Bamans Women’s Skinny Slim Stretch Yoga Dress Pants for just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Bamans stretch “pants” are without a doubt the best example of crossover yoga pants that we’ve seen to date. Their design is the epitome of perfection and they are ideal to wear on our laziest of days when we still have to go to work. Bamans also emphasizes that they like to make products that can be worn from work straight to the gym. They’re all about making our lives easier — a mission that we most certainly appreciate!

The key here is the cut of the pants at the top. They’re high-waisted and have a fairly wide waistband, and have two front pockets on either side of the hips that presents the illusion that you’re wearing a pair of dress pants. They can also fit loose at the top depending on the size you order, which can enhance this illusion further. You can pick up these Bamans leggings in three different colors: black, navy blue and grey.

Get the Bamans Women’s Skinny Slim Stretch Yoga Dress Pants for just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re worried about how your mid-section might look while wearing these yoga pants to work, then fear not! They’re equipped with tummy-control properties that can help give you a sleeker silhouette, which in turn can make you feel more confident while wearing these yoga pants in a professional setting. Each of these hues can be styled perfectly to fit practically any office setting, though we think that the black version is the best way to go!

Find out why Amazon shoppers say these Bamans pants are the “best pants” they’ve found and order a pair for yourself! One reviewer said that these are their “favorite leggings” that they’ve worn and that they regularly emulate the coveted “these-are-pants-not-leggings look” that we want.

See it: Get the Bamans Women’s Skinny Slim Stretch Yoga Dress Pants for just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something different? Check out all of the styles from Bamans and shop all of the Amazon Fashion here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!